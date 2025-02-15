Heisman Winner Travis Hunter Listed as Defensive Back for NFL Combine

Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star from Colorado, is expected to focus on defense in the NFL.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter , who made history playing both offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes , is being listed as a defensive back for the upcoming NFL scouting combine . Hunter, widely considered one of the greatest two-way college athletes since football transitioned away from such players in the 1940s, earned accolades as a first-team cornerback, first-team all-purpose player, and second-team receiver during his collegiate career.

Despite expressing his desire to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, Hunter's listing as a defensive back suggests that scouts anticipate his future role as a professional will primarily be on defense. Hunter closed out his last season with an impressive performance, recording four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 36 tackles, including one for loss. Offensively, he showcased his versatility by hauling in 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns receiving, along with one rushing touchdown. His coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer renowned for his exceptional defensive back skills in the NFL, also briefly played receiver during his career, catching 36 balls for 475 yards and a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Scouting Combine Travis Hunter Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy Defensive Back Two-Way Player

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter listed as DB for combineHeisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a two-way player, is listed as a defensive back for the NFL scouting combine.

Read more »

Travis Hunter Invited to 2025 NFL Combine as Defensive BackColorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, who excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback in college football, has been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. His versatility and impressive performances make him a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Read more »

Become a Pro Hunter: The Rigorous Hunter Exam AwaitsEmbark on the challenging journey to become a professional hunter by passing our rigorous exam. This test of physical, mental, and strategic prowess features five demanding phases, including an endurance run, a game of deception, an obstacle course, a flag capture competition, and final 1-on-1 combat. Only the most capable will earn the prestigious title of Hunter and access exclusive benefits reserved for elite individuals.

Read more »

Taylor Lautner, werewolf actor, to play Taylor Lautner, werewolf hunter, in Taylor Lautner: Werewolf HunterTaylor Lautner still has that dog in him: The 'Twilight' star is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in a new TV series titled 'Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.'

Read more »

Hunter x Hunter: Gon Freecss' Unhinged RageThis article explores the intense and often unpredictable nature of Gon Freecss, the protagonist of the acclaimed anime series Hunter x Hunter. It delves into his unwavering determination, his naivete, and the explosive rage that consumes him when those he cares about are threatened.

Read more »

Golden Kamuy: The Underrated Hunter x Hunter AlternativeThis article explores Golden Kamuy, a historical adventure manga praised for its similarities to Hunter x Hunter. Set in early 20th Century Japan, it follows the journey of veteran Saichi Sugimoto and Ainu girl Asirpa as they search for hidden gold. The article highlights the plot parallels, diverse characters, and accurate portrayal of Japanese history and culture.

Read more »