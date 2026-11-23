An analysis of the 2026 Heisman Trophy contenders including Devon Dampier, Darian Mensah, CJ Carr, and Jeremiah Smith as the college football regular season concludes.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has climbed to the number one spot in the latest Heisman Trophy rankings following his team's disappointing loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Smith delivered a dominant individual performance in the defeat, hauling in six catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts were not enough to prevent the Buckeyes from falling out of College Football Playoff contention, but they significantly bolstered his personal award standing.

Smith is now the undisputed national leader in receiving yards with 1,482 and receiving touchdowns with 17. He is also tied for third in total receptions with 86 catches. Although Ohio State suffers from one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory, Smith remains the safest bet to score and exceed 100 receiving yards every single week. This consistency has made him the clear frontrunner despite the lack of team success.

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Not since 1969 has a Heisman Trophy winner played on a four-loss team, highlighting the unique pressure Smith faces. If the Buckeyes had a winning record, Smith would be the clear-cut favorite for the award as we have ever seen. The race has become significantly tighter and more complicated due to the struggles of his team, but his statistical dominance keeps him at the top of the list.

In fourth place, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah faces growing scrutiny after a subpar performance against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Mensah completed 25 of 37 passes for 241 yards without throwing a single touchdown and recorded his first multi-interception game of the season. This outing marks a troubling trend, as he has thrown three of his four interceptions in the final three games of the regular season.

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Despite these late-season struggles, Mensah still leads the nation in Quarterback Rating with a score of 86.3 and has accounted for 31 total touchdowns. However, his timing of turnovers during the most pivotal part of the Hurricanes schedule has raised concerns among voters. He must prove his consistency in high-stakes moments to maintain his position in the race.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez holds the third spot after leading his team to a crucial victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Lopez accounted for four total touchdowns and 344 total yards, including his fourth 300-yard passing game of the year with 324 yards through the air. His performance helped Wake Forest clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.

Lopez has accumulated 31 total touchdowns this season, with 21 passing and one rushing, while committing only one turnover all year. The only blemish on his resume is a Week 3 loss to Miami, which he has the opportunity to avenge in the upcoming ACC title game. His balance of high production and exceptional ball security makes him a unique and compelling candidate.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr sits at number two after delivering a smooth win over the Southern Methodist University Mustangs. Carr threw for 312 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, marking the second time in three games that he has eclipsed 300 passing yards. He has now thrown 27 total touchdowns for the season.

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Carr holds the most impressive resume among the top contenders thanks to his victory over the then-No. 1 Miami Hurricanes. While his raw touchdown numbers are lower than some peers, his ability to perform against elite competition sets him apart. He needs to handle business in the final regular-season game against Syracuse to solidify his standing as a potential back-to-back Heisman finalist for Notre Dame.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier has dropped to the fifth position in the rankings, though his Heisman hype remains as real as ever. Dampier led Utah to a Week 12 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, adding to his recent surge of productive games. He has thrown twelve total touchdowns across his last three games, demonstrating a marked increase in accuracy and decision-making after an early-season struggle.

Dampier played against ranked opponents in BYU and Arizona during this productive stretch, accumulating 340 total yards. This performance included four total touchdowns split evenly between passing and rushing. If Dampier leads the Utah Utes to an undefeated season and a Big 12 title, he would be well on his way to becoming a Heisman finalist.