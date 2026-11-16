Heisman Race Updates: Lopez, Stockton, Smith, Mensah, and Carr Standings

Analysis of the 2026 Heisman Trophy contenders including Gio Lopez, Gunner Stockton, Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensah, and C.J. Carr as the college football regular season concludes.

As the 2026 college football regular season enters its final two weeks, the competition for the Heisman Trophy is intensifying among several elite candidates. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez, Georgia senior Gunner Stockton, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, and Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr are currently solidifying their positions for the nation's top individual honor. Each player has demonstrated consistent excellence through critical conference matchups, creating a distinct hierarchy of performance metrics heading into the stretch run.

Wake Forest Quarterback Standings

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez has delivered one of the most underrated campaigns in college football during the 2026 season. Leading the Demon Deacons to a No. 10 national ranking with a 9-1 overall record, Lopez has maintained exceptional accuracy by throwing only one interception in 253 passing attempts. His total output includes 2,728 total yards and 27 touchdowns, split between 19 passing scores and eight rushing touchdowns. His performance against SMU on November 14, 2026, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, featured 235 total yards and three touchdowns, including two rushing scores. The North Carolina and South Alabama transfer now faces crucial remaining games against Georgia Tech and Duke, where success would allow him to avenge his only loss of the year and strengthen his Heisman viability.

Also read Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard Clash Over Jeremiah Smith Heisman Odds

Georgia Senior Quarterback Performance

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has anchored the No. 1 Bulldogs throughout the 2026 season, displaying elite efficiency outside of a single loss to unranked Auburn. In a dominant victory over Missouri on November 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, Stockton completed 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards, contributing one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. This performance marked the third time in 2026 that the Georgia native accounted for both passing and rushing scores in a single game. His season totals include 24 total touchdowns, comprising 21 passing and three rushing scores. Stockton ranks third nationally in passer rating at 179.9 and fourth in QBR at 84.9, setting up a pivotal upcoming matchup against the resurgent No. 17 South Carolina game to secure a fifth-ranked win for the season.

Ohio State Receiver Achievements

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to dominate statistical categories despite his team not competing for a Big Ten title in 2026. The 2025 Heisman finalist recorded 11 receptions for 117 yards and his 15th touchdown of the season during a victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium on November 14, 2026. This achievement ties him with Jesse Legree for the most touchdowns in the country. Smith has logged six games with over 100 receiving yards and four double-digit reception games this season, maintaining a firm presence in the Heisman race through consistent high-level production and clutch performances against quality opponents.

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Miami Quarterback Statistical Dominance

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah leads the nation in key efficiency metrics while navigating a challenging schedule. Following a loss in Week 10, the Duke and Tulane transfer responded in Week 11 by completing 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards and one score against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This performance marked the fifth time he has passed for over 300 yards this fall. Mensah holds the top national ranking in QBR at 88.7 and passer rating at 186.8, along with the second-best completion rate at 76.3. His 29 passing touchdowns against only two interceptions highlight his precision, though a head-to-head loss remains a factor in his ranking relative to other top contenders.

Notre Dame Quarterback Outlook

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback C.J. Carr has led the Irish with remarkable consistency, posting a 23-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through 2026. In a game against Boston College at Notre Dame Stadium on November 14, 2026, in South Bend, Indiana, Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, recording only his second interception of the season. His QBR ranks sixth nationally at 83.8, and he has achieved a completion rate above 70 percent in six games. With an upcoming schedule including games against SMU and Syracuse, Carr is positioned to potentially guide the Irish to their first national title since 1988. If he maintains this level of play, he could become the program's first Heisman winner since Tim Brown in 1987, challenging Jeremiah Smith for the overall lead with his team's superior one-loss record.