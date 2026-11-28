Utah capped an undefeated regular season with a 52-21 win over West Virginia. Devon Dampier threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns.

Utah had only gone undefeated twice in program history before Friday night. Remember the magical runs from the 2004 and 2008 seasons? Time to add to those memories, Ute fans.

With No. 2 Utah’s 52-28 win over West Virginia, head coach Morgan Scalley completed his first regular season at the helm with a 12-0 record. The Ute offense put up 531 yards, and Utah’s defense also shined, holding the Mountaineers to 7 points in the first half. Here are three takeaways from the game: Devon Dampier does it again Last weekend, he did the same against TCU. This week, it was the fans doing the campaigning as chants of “Heisman!

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Heisman! Heisman! ” rang through Rice-Eccles Stadium. During a media break, #SPIDA4HEISMAN — Utah’s media campaign for their quarterback’s chances at the Heisman — flashed on the screen at Rice-Eccles after a highlight reel of his best plays from the year.