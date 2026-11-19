The Heipi 2-in-1 hybrid tripod head is a ball head for photo and a pan-tilt head for video.

With more creators capturing both photos and videos, accessory makers are stepping up to meet the demand. Heipi’s new 2-in-1 hybrid tripod head for photo and video promises the best of both worlds.

Photographers often like ball heads because they are versatile, easy to adjust, and stable. By loosening the head, photographers can quickly recompose their shots.

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However, ball heads are not as easy to control or as smooth for panning motion as a traditional pan-tilt fluid head, which videographers typically prefer. Further, Heipi says its new head also delivers the balancing performance of a gimbal head, a popular choice for wildlife and birding photographers with huge, heavy lenses.

“Today, the line between photography and videography is becoming increasingly blurred. During a single shoot, creators may switch between wide-angle and telephoto lenses, move from still photography to video, and capture a wider range of perspectives and moments,” Heipi writes on.

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“Yet different shooting needs often call for different support equipment: a ball head, a gimbal head, a fluid head, and more. Carrying multiple heads adds bulk to your gear and extra weight to every journey. ” Heipi believes its new hybrid head offers all the benefits of separate tripod heads in a single package. The Heipi KB50 2-in-1 Hybrid Head weighs 560 grams and is about the size of a traditional ball head.

However, it can instantly switch from ball head mode to pan-tilt mode, and videographers can screw on a grip for even more control. Heipi’s new tripod head also features a stepless counterbalance system designed for gear weighing from 1.5 to 5 kilograms . That encompasses a wide range of equipment, including those big, heavy supertelephoto lenses mentioned earlier.

The KB50 features a standard 3/8″-16 UNC female thread on its base, allowing it to attach to a wide variety of tripod legs. It also includes an Arca-Swiss clamp. , starting at $428, which is a $120 discount compared to the $548 MSRP. Heipi says it will begin shipping in April 2027.

With just over 40 days left in the campaign, Heipi has already shattered its $10,000 goal.