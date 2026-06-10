Heidi Peterson Barrett Debuts La Sirena Tasting Room in Calistoga

Napa legend Heidi Peterson Barrett opens La Sirena, a boutique tasting room in downtown Calistoga, featuring her own wines, family collaborations, and a gallery of handmade art, offering a range of tasting experiences from casual to premium.

Heidi Peterson Barrett , the legendary Napa winemaker whose name is synonymous with some of the most coveted Cabernet blends of the late twentieth century, has opened the doors to her first public tasting room in downtown Calistoga.

After a ten‑year quest for a space that was both affordable and intimate, Barrett settled on a modest property on Foothill Boulevard that combines a small barrel cellar with a bright, nautical‑themed interior. The venue, named La Sirena after the mermaid cards of Mexican Lotería and a personal love of the ocean, showcases an eclectic lineup of wines produced under three labels - La Sirena, Barrett & Barrett (a partnership with her husband Bo Barrett of Chateau Montelena) and Aviatrix, a family collaboration that includes daughters Chelsea and Remi.

The selection ranges from approachable Moscato Azul and Grenache to a serious Studio Series blend that melds Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Franc, offering something for casual visitors and serious collectors alike. Annual production hovers around three thousand cases, a modest figure that underscores the boutique nature of the operation. The tasting room itself is a celebration of Barrett's artistic sensibilities as well as her winemaking pedigree.

Walls are adorned with her own paintings, including a whimsical mermaid mural in the women's restroom, while the concrete bar is tiled with blue mosaics that echo the surrounding sea‑blue palette. Outside, a small patio provides views of a neighboring vineyard and a set of swings hangs beneath a vine‑covered arbor, inviting guests to linger.

In addition to wine, the space doubles as a gallery for Barrett's handmade ceramics, jewelry and other artworks, all available for purchase. Walk‑in guests can choose from a variety of tasting experiences, from a modest twenty‑five dollar mini tasting to a fifty dollar signature flight and more elaborate reserve tastings priced between seventy‑five and one hundred dollars.

Barrett's decision to open a public venue marks a shift from her earlier reputation as a cult‑wine artisan whose creations commanded astronomical prices - remember the six‑liter bottle of Screaming Eagle that fetched half a million dollars at the 2000 Napa Valley Wine Auction - to a more accessible, community‑focused approach. The wines on display reflect this philosophy, with the 2021 Aviatrix Grenache offering bright red‑fruit flavors at forty dollars and the 2023 La Sirena Moscato Azul delivering crisp, floral notes with less than half a percent residual sugar for thirty‑four dollars.

For those seeking depth, the 2021 Studio Series commands a premium price of one hundred twenty‑five dollars, showcasing a complex palate of leathery spice and dark fruit. The opening of La Sirena adds a vibrant new chapter to Calistoga's walkable downtown, complementing nearby tasting rooms such as Lola Wines and Tank Garage and providing cyclists and pedestrians alike a welcoming spot to explore Napa's evolving wine culture





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heidi Peterson Barrett La Sirena Calistoga Tasting Room Napa Wines Family Winemaking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amy Coney Barrett and Samuel Alito just sat out Supreme Court decisionsThe recusals highlight a tension between judicial ethics practices and broader concerns about transparency and accountability.

Read more »

David Peterson committed to Mets success despite long-term starter goalThe lefty last pitched May 31, when he logged four innings against the Marlins and allowed one earned run.

Read more »

Princess Andre and Heidi Katona Enjoy Monaco Trip Amid Family TurmoilPrincess Andre and Heidi Katona have been sharing glimpses of a lavish trip to Monaco, where they were joined by Princess's brother Junior. The outing comes as their mothers, Katie Price and Kerry Katona, face personal and legal challenges.

Read more »

Princess Andre and Heidi Katona's Monaco Getaway Amid Family TurmoilKatie Price's daughter Princess Andre and Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi Katona have been enjoying a lavish trip to Monaco, sharing their stylish moments on social media. The getaway comes as their mothers face significant personal challenges; Katie Price has recently ended her marriage to Lee Andrews, who is now imprisoned in Dubai on fraud allegations, while Kerry Katona has distanced herself from Price. The young influencers, joined by Princess's brother Junior, are seen in various fashionable outfits, highlighting a stark contrast to their mothers' ongoing struggles.

Read more »