Heidi Klum's Glamorous Cannes Fashion Show and Met Gala Transformations

Heidi Klum's stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala, including her elaborate Halloween costumes and living statue look, have left fans and critics divided.

Heidi Klum looked sensational as she took to the catwalk for the Magnum ice cream fashion show during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The model, 52, wowed in a strapless lime green dress which showcased her incredible figure and ample cleavage as she walked down the runway with fashion stylist Law Roach.

Heidi was supported by her son Henry Samuel, 20, backstage before the show began. Henry, whose father is Seal, has recently pursued a modeling career and made his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show, last year. He also hit the catwalk as he modelled a sheer top and multi-layered coat as he tucked into an ice cream. Heidi was earlier seen leaving the Hotel Martinez in shiny strappy heels and sunglasses.

Heidi Klum looked sensational as she took to the catwalk for the Magnum ice cream fashion show during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Heidi's son Henry Samuel, 20, whose father is Seal, has recently pursued a modeling career. Heidi has been posing up a storm at the festival so far after she wowed on the carpet in a strapless peach gown from the Elie Saab brand on Tuesday.

She later changed into a low-cut gold fringed dress as she attended the star-studded opening ceremony dinner alongside Demi Moore and Ruth Negga. While Heidi is known for her glamorous appearances, earlier this month she shocked fans after she arrived at the Met Gala looking unrecognisable.

With this year’s theme, Costume Art, and the dress code, Fashion is Art, leaving plenty of room for interpretation, Heidi leaned all the way in, arriving in a look that could only be described as a living statue. Wrapped in sculptural, stone-like detailing, she appeared to channel both the Statue of Liberty and a classical Greek figure in her striking ensemble. The dramatic transformation immediately drew comparisons to the elaborate costumes from her famously over-the-top Halloween parties.

One of the biggest stunts was made by Heidi Klum who covered her entire face with prosthetics to look like a stone statue. Heidi was supported by her son backstage before the show began. Heidi was earlier seen leaving the Hotel Martinez in shiny strappy heels and sunglasses. Henry made his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show, last year and is following in her footsteps.

Fans were quick to react on social media, with one follower commenting: ‘Heidi Klum found a second Halloween in the Met Gala’. Others wrote: ‘She is on theme and she can repeat this for her Halloween party'; 'I love how she brings Halloween spirit to everything.

' But not everyone was impressed, with one critic tweeting: ‘This is genuinely disturbing. ’ Another simply said: ‘I can’t move on from this. ’ When being interviewed by Ashley Graham she said that she was not that uncomfortable because the dress moved easily. The star completed her look with a pair of shiny strappy heels and sunglasses as he made her way out of the hotel.

The star was seen leaving the Hotel Martinez after wowing on the red carpet at the festival earlier this week. While Heidi is known for her glamorous appearances, earlier this month she shocked fans after she arrived at the Met Gala looking unrecognisable as the Statue of Liberty. Heidi and Law Roach received plenty of applause on the runway.

Hollywood icons Dame Joan Collins and Jane Fonda brought the glamour to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday night. Joan, 92, looked sensational in a white gown which she teamed with a diamond necklace and black gloves. The Dynasty actress was joined by her devoted husband Percy Gibson, 61, on the carpet.

Jane, 88, who boasts an impressive six-decade career, was age-defying as she dazzled in a floor length black sequin dress. The leading ladies created a buzz as they posed for photographs thanks to their A-list status, which comes after years of models dominating the red carpet





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Heidi Klum Cannes Film Festival Met Gala Halloween Costumes Living Statue Look

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Heidi Klum's Glamorous Cannes and Met Gala AppearancesHeidi Klum, known for her glamorous appearances, stunned fans with her stunning looks at Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. She wowed on the red carpet in a strapless lime green dress and later changed into a low-cut gold fringed dress. At the Met Gala, she covered her entire face with prosthetics to look like a stone statue, drawing comparisons to her Halloween parties.

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