Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Steal the Spotlight at House of Magnum Event in Cannes

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel make a stunning appearance at the House of Magnum party during the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating a unique fusion of fashion and flavor.

Heidi Klum , the legendary supermodel who continues to showcase timeless beauty at fifty-two, made a spectacular appearance alongside her son Henry Samuel at the exclusive House of Magnum party in France.

This high-glamour gathering took place during the prestigious seventy-ninth Cannes International Film Festival, serving as a lavish celebration for the world-famous ice cream brand. Heidi turned heads on the red carpet, wearing a daring and eclectic strapless gown that merged structured elegance with playful details. The outfit featured a heavily beaded corset top that provided a sophisticated silhouette, paired with a dynamic fringed skirt that added a sense of movement and flair to her presence.

To complement the look, she wore a pair of classic stiletto heels and opted for a bronzed makeup look that perfectly suited the Mediterranean atmosphere. Standing beside her was her son, Henry Samuel, whom she shares with her former husband, the musician Seal. The twenty-year-old model looked effortlessly confident, making a bold fashion statement by pairing an oversized chocolate brown suit with a shirtless look, blending modern street style with high-end couture.

The party was the crowning moment of a day dedicated to the intersection of taste and style, beginning with Magnum's debut fashion show. This innovative event was the creation of Law Roach, the renowned stylist known for transforming Zendaya into a red-carpet icon and recently appointed as Magnum's Global Taste Architect. Roach envisioned a show that translated the sensory experience of ice cream into wearable art, curating fifteen couture looks featuring a diverse lineup of international designers.

The highlight of the runway was the appearance of Heidi and Henry, who closed the show together in outfits inspired by the brand's new pistachio-flavored ice cream. Heidi dazzled the crowd in a strapless lime green dress that accentuated her incredible figure, while Henry walked the catwalk in a sheer top and a multi-layered coat, adding a touch of whimsy by eating ice cream as he modeled.

The pair also participated in a lighthearted photoshoot on the beach, promoting the new flavor while showcasing their natural chemistry and shared love for the limelight. In a more personal revelation, Heidi recently opened up in an interview with People about the evolving role her son plays in her public life. She explained that because her husband has been traveling frequently for work, she did not wish to attend these high-profile events alone.

Henry, showing his supportive side, offered to accompany her, a gesture that Heidi described as wonderful. She noted that having her own son as a date is a fantastic experience, especially seeing the excitement and wonder in his eyes as he navigates the pressures and thrills of a major red carpet for the first time.

This experience is particularly meaningful as Henry continues to build his own professional identity in the fashion world, having already made a successful runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show last year. During the Magnum event, they were joined by other fashion luminaries such as Adriana Lima, who shared a moment of laughter with Heidi.

The evening was more than just a promotional event; it was a celebration of family, legacy, and the enduring influence of the Klum name in the global fashion industry





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heidi Klum Henry Samuel Cannes Film Festival House Of Magnum Law Roach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heidi Klum Adds a Touch of Whimsy to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red CarpetThe model wore an Elie Saab gown to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Read more »

Heidi Klum's Favorite Loafers Are Now 50% Off on AmazonHeidi Klum's black croc-embossed loafers, which she wore to the Cannes Film Festival, are now available on Amazon for just $40, a significant discount from their original price. The shoes are inspired by Klum's look and feature a 'gator' design made of faux black leather.

Read more »

Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Command Attention at the House of Magnum Event in CannesLegendary supermodel Heidi Klum and her rising model son Henry Samuel dazzled the crowd at the House of Magnum's debut fashion show and party during the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

Read more »

Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Command Attention at House of Magnum Event in CannesSupermodel Heidi Klum and her emerging model son Henry Samuel dazzled the crowd at the prestigious House of Magnum celebration during the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

Read more »