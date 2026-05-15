Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Command Attention at the House of Magnum Event in Cannes

Legendary supermodel Heidi Klum and her rising model son Henry Samuel dazzled the crowd at the House of Magnum's debut fashion show and party during the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

The glamour of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival reached new heights as the legendary supermodel Heidi Klum made a breathtaking entrance at the House of Magnum Party in France.

Accompanying her was her twenty-year-old son, Henry Samuel, who is quickly carving out his own path in the competitive world of high fashion. The duo became an immediate focal point of the evening, radiating confidence and elegance on the red carpet. Heidi, who continues to defy aging with her timeless beauty, chose a bold and unconventional ensemble that captured the imaginative spirit of the event.

She donned a strapless dress characterized by a meticulously beaded and structured corset top that accentuated her silhouette, paired with a playful fringed skirt that added movement to her stride. To complete her sophisticated look, the fifty-two-year-old model opted for classic stiletto heels and a warm, bronzed makeup palette that complemented the sunny atmosphere of the French Riviera.

By her side, Henry Samuel displayed a modern interpretation of masculine style, appearing effortlessly cool in an oversized chocolate brown suit worn without a shirt, highlighting his athletic build and confidence. The party served as the celebratory climax to an earlier, highly anticipated debut fashion show by the renowned ice cream brand, Magnum. This ambitious creative venture was the brainchild of Law Roach, the acclaimed stylist known for crafting the most iconic looks for stars like Zendaya.

In his role as Magnum's Global Taste Architect, Roach envisioned a fusion of culinary indulgence and haute couture, producing a spectacle that featured fifteen intricate couture designs from a diverse array of international designers. The theme of the show was deeply intertwined with the brand's latest product offerings, specifically drawing inspiration from a new pistachio-flavored ice cream.

Both Heidi and Henry played pivotal roles in the show, closing out the runway together in a display of familial bond and professional synergy. For her walk, Heidi wowed the audience in a vibrant, strapless lime green dress that highlighted her figure and mirrored the fresh tones of the pistachio inspiration.

Henry, meanwhile, showcased his versatility on the catwalk wearing a daring sheer top and a complex multi-layered coat, all while maintaining a playful demeanor as he enjoyed an ice cream during his walk. Beyond the flashing bulbs and high-fashion garments, the event provided a glimpse into the touching relationship between Heidi and her son. In a recent candid conversation with People magazine, Heidi shared the heartfelt reason why Henry has become her preferred companion for these high-profile A-list gatherings.

She explained that due to her husband's frequent travel commitments, she often found herself without a partner for these events and found that Henry was more than happy to step in as her date. She expressed immense joy in sharing these experiences with him, noting that there is no better date than one's own child. For Henry, these events represent a significant learning curve and a thrilling introduction to the pressures and excitement of the global spotlight.

The support between the two was evident backstage, where they were seen encouraging one another before stepping into the limelight. Their chemistry was further cemented during a whimsical photoshoot on the beach, where they promoted the new ice cream flavor with a sense of fun and spontaneity. The presence of other industry titans, such as Adriana Lima, who was seen chatting and laughing with Heidi, further emphasized the prestige of the gathering.

This public outing not only celebrated the launch of a creative marketing campaign but also highlighted the evolution of Henry Samuel from a nepo baby to a legitimate contender in the modeling industry, guided by the wisdom and support of his legendary mother





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Heidi Klum Henry Samuel Cannes Film Festival House Of Magnum Law Roach

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