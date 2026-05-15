Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Command Attention at House of Magnum Event in Cannes

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her emerging model son Henry Samuel dazzled the crowd at the prestigious House of Magnum celebration during the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

The glitz and glamour of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival reached a new peak as supermodel Heidi Klum made a breathtaking appearance alongside her son, Henry Samuel .

The duo attended the exclusive House of Magnum party in France, an event that seamlessly merged the worlds of gourmet treats and high-end couture. Heidi, now 52, proved once again why she remains a titan of the fashion industry, donning a striking and unconventional strapless ensemble. Her look featured a meticulously beaded and structured corset top that accentuated her figure, paired with a dynamic fringed skirt that added movement to her every step.

Completing her ensemble were classic stiletto heels and a radiant, bronzed makeup look that captured the essence of the French Riviera. By her side was Henry, the 20-year-old model who is quickly carving out his own path in the industry. Standing tall and exuding effortless confidence, Henry opted for a daring fashion choice, appearing shirtless beneath an oversized chocolate brown suit, a look that spoke to the modern, boundary-pushing nature of current red-carpet trends.

Earlier that day, the pair took their synergy from the red carpet to the runway for Magnum's debut fashion show. This ambitious project was the vision of Law Roach, the acclaimed stylist known for transforming Zendaya into a global fashion icon. As the newly appointed Global Taste Architect for Magnum, Roach curated a spectacle featuring fifteen couture looks from a diverse international lineup of designers.

The theme for the show was inspired by the brand's new pistachio-flavored ice cream, leading to a color palette of vibrant greens and rich creams. Heidi captivated the audience in a lime green strapless dress that highlighted her legendary physique, while Henry made his mark in a sheer top paired with a multi-layered coat. The two shared touching moments of support backstage, highlighting a deep emotional bond as they navigated the spotlight together.

Their collaboration culminated in a playful photoshoot on the beach, where they promoted the new flavor with the same energy and charisma that has defined Heidi's career for decades. Beyond the fashion and the flashing bulbs, Heidi has opened up about the personal reasons behind Henry's frequent appearances at A-list gatherings. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, the supermodel explained that her husband's extensive travel schedule often left her without a companion for these high-profile events.

Rather than attending alone, she found a perfect partner in her son, who eagerly volunteered to accompany her. Heidi expressed that having Henry by her side is fabulous and questioned if there could be any better date than one's own child. She noted that witnessing a 20-year-old experience the intensity of a major red carpet for the first time brings a unique sense of excitement to the process.

Henry's ascent in the modeling world is not merely a result of his lineage; he has already demonstrated his capability on the catwalk, having made a successful debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show the previous year. The presence of other industry giants, such as Adriana Lima, who was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with Heidi, further cemented the event as a pivotal gathering of fashion royalty, blending generational talent with global luxury





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heidi Klum Henry Samuel Cannes Film Festival House Of Magnum Law Roach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heidi Klum Adds a Touch of Whimsy to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red CarpetThe model wore an Elie Saab gown to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Read more »

Heidi Klum's Favorite Loafers Are Now 50% Off on AmazonHeidi Klum's black croc-embossed loafers, which she wore to the Cannes Film Festival, are now available on Amazon for just $40, a significant discount from their original price. The shoes are inspired by Klum's look and feature a 'gator' design made of faux black leather.

Read more »

Heidi Klum's Glamorous Cannes and Met Gala AppearancesHeidi Klum, known for her glamorous appearances, stunned fans with her stunning looks at Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. She wowed on the red carpet in a strapless lime green dress and later changed into a low-cut gold fringed dress. At the Met Gala, she covered her entire face with prosthetics to look like a stone statue, drawing comparisons to her Halloween parties.

Read more »

Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Command Attention at the House of Magnum Event in CannesLegendary supermodel Heidi Klum and her rising model son Henry Samuel dazzled the crowd at the House of Magnum's debut fashion show and party during the 79th Cannes International Film Festival.

Read more »