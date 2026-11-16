Heidi Katona Reveals Father Mark Croft Refused Contact for Years

Heidi Katona confirms estranged father Mark Croft ignored her for years. She details the fractured relationship and her choice to limit contact with the celebrity parent.

Heidi Katona, the nineteen-year-old influencer and daughter of television personality Kerry Katona, has publicly disclosed the severe estrangement she experiences with her father, Mark Croft. In a candid digital interview, the young adult explained that her father actively refused to speak to her for many years during her childhood. This revelation provides a rare and explicit look into the complicated family dynamics that have persisted since her parents' highly publicized separation over a decade ago.

Heidi Katona Defines Boundaries with Ex-Husband

Heidi Katona directly answered a follower's question regarding her current relationship status with her father by stating unequivocally that she does not see him. She clarified that while she currently controls the level of interaction, Mark Croft was the party who initially severed the tie when she was a toddler. She explained that although he re-established contact a short time ago, she has deliberately chosen not to pursue a closer bond. Her reasoning centers on the emotional neglect she felt growing up, specifically noting that if he was unavailable when she was two years old, he has no right to demand her presence now.

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Mark Croft Contact Patterns and Current Life

The extent of communication between Mark Croft and his daughter is currently limited to automated seasonal greetings. Heidi Katona noted that she receives a digital message from her father on her birthday and another at Christmas. For years, there was no contact at all, and this minimal acknowledgment only began when she turned seventeen. She typically responds to these messages with a simple heart reaction, maintaining a polite but distant boundary. Outside of these sporadic exchanges, Mark Croft has largely disappeared from the public eye. Originally from Wigan, he now resides in Bolton with his second wife, Kelly Croft, whom he married in 2016. He lives a modest life away from the celebrity spotlight that once defined his relationship with Kerry Katona.

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Kerry Katona Admits Affair and Family Split History

The roots of this family fracture trace back to the turbulent marriage between Kerry Katona and Mark Croft. The couple married at Gretna Green on Valentine's Day in 2007, just six days before the birth of their daughter Heidi. Their union quickly deteriorated amidst allegations of infidelity from both sides. Kerry Katona recently admitted in a 2023 interview that she had an affair with former Royal Marine Kevin Green during her marriage to Mark. She described the affair as saving her life, though she maintained the relationship did not become romantic while they were both married. Mark Croft also faced accusations of sleeping with a former lover shortly after their engagement.

Sibling Dynamics and Public Reactions to Conflict

The impact of the parental estrangement affects Heidi Katona's younger brother, Max Katona, differently than it does her. Kerry Katona has stated that Max, now eighteen, cannot even remember what his father looks like and expresses zero interest in reconnecting. In contrast, Kerry Katona has encouraged Heidi Katona to maintain a connection if she desires, wanting to ensure her daughter has no regrets about knowing her father. Heidi Katona has faced criticism for her harsh stance, including a September TikTok video where she lip-synced to a Kanye West track mocking relationship advice from her mother. However, many followers have praised her maturity and resilience in handling the complex emotions surrounding her father's absence.