Heidi Katona, 19, explains her decision to limit contact with estranged father Mark Croft, citing years of silence and a complicated family history involving Kerry Katona.

Heidi Katona, 19, has provided a candid explanation regarding her distant relationship with her father, Mark Croft, revealing that he refused to maintain contact with her for many years during her childhood. The influencer shared these details in a recent social media Q&A, addressing questions about why she does not see her father and clarifying that the decision to limit contact is now her own choice after a long period of silence.

Heidi Katona Clarifies Lack of Contact With Mark Croft

When followers asked if she sees her dad, Heidi Katona responded directly with 'No I don't,' adding that while Mark Croft chose distance when she was young, she has now chosen to maintain that boundary. She explained that although Mark reconnected briefly a short time ago, she declined to pursue a deeper relationship because of the lack of involvement in her early years, stating that if he did not want her when she was two years old, she questions his right to expect presence now.

Also read Heidi Katona Reveals Father Mark Croft Refused Contact for Years

Heidi Katona noted that recent contact has been minimal, consisting only of messages received on her birthday and at Christmas, which she acknowledges but does not actively pursue. She highlighted that she only began receiving these annual greetings since turning 17, emphasizing the long gap in meaningful interaction and her current stance on managing the relationship on her own terms.

Kerry Katona And Mark Croft Relationship History

Kerry Katona shares Heidi Katona and her son Max Katona, 18, with Mark Croft, whom she was married to from 2007 to 2011. Their union, which began with a wedding at Gretna Green on Valentine's Day in 2007, six days before Heidi's birth, was marked by public turmoil and accusations of infidelity that ultimately led to their split in 2010.

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Kerry Katona later admitted to having an affair with former Royal Marine Kevin Green during her marriage to Mark Croft, describing the encounter as the 'best thing' she ever did that saved her life. She has stated that Mark Croft also contributed to her struggles with drug use during that period, framing the separation as a necessary step in her personal recovery and journey.

Mark Croft's Life After Separation From Kerry Katona

Since separating from Kerry Katona, Mark Croft has largely stepped away from the public spotlight, living a more modest life in Bolton with his second wife, Kelly Croft, 37, whom he married in 2016. Originally from Wigan, Mark Croft shares a child with Kelly and has a daughter from a previous relationship who lives in Warrington, remaining largely out of the media attention that characterized his earlier marriage.

Kerry Katona revealed in 2023 that she and her children no longer have contact with Mark Croft, although she has allowed Heidi Katona the autonomy to reach out if she desires. She expressed concern that Max Katona cannot even remember what his father looks like, noting his lack of interest, while acknowledging that Heidi Katona has a different desire to potentially reconnect despite the past.

Public Reaction To Heidi Katona's Maturity

Heidi Katona received widespread praise from her followers for her mature handling of the complex family dynamics, with comments highlighting her down-to-earth nature and crediting Kerry Katona for raising her well. Some viewers also noted her past social media comments, including a September TikTok video where she lip-synced to a Kanye West track referencing her mother marrying her father, as evidence of the ongoing tension.

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The influencer's decision to set boundaries appears rooted in a desire for emotional self-protection rather than malice, reflecting a common theme in high-profile family separations. By choosing when and how to engage with Mark Croft, Heidi Katona asserts control over her personal narrative and relationships, shaping them according to her own values and experiences rather than external expectations.