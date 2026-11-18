Jordan Fish announces To the White Sea podcast will complete Ray Tintori's final episode. The SNL star's late boyfriend passed away on November 10 at age 43.

Co-host Jordan Fish announced that the podcast 'To the White Sea' will continue production following the death of filmmaker Ray Tintori. Fish shared this decision in a Discord message on Monday, confirming plans to finish the script Tintori recorded shortly before his passing.

Final Episodes Complete Production

Ray Tintori recorded a new episode on the Friday preceding his death, which occurred on November 10. He was 43 years old at the time of his passing. Fish revealed that the recording session took place four days before Tintori died, capturing a conversation with the cast of the Ethan Coen one-act play titled 'Waiting.' The episode is set for release after necessary post-production work is finalized.

Also read Ray Tintori, filmmaker and boyfriend of “SNL” alum Heidi Gardner, dies at 43

The upcoming installment features a 'jovial and in-depth conversation' between Tintori and the cast members. Fish explained that the production was part of the Spring Break series produced and directed by Ethan Coen. The host expressed his eagerness to share this final collaborative effort with the audience, despite the overwhelming nature of the current work.

Co-host Honors Late Filmmaker

Jordan Fish stated he feels in his bones that Tintori wants the co-hosts to reach the end of the unproduced screenplay. 'To the White Sea' is centered around a screenplay by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, which was adapted from a novel by James Dickey. Fish described Tintori as his best friend and lifelong collaborator, emphasizing the deep professional bond between the two men.

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The filmmaker's cause of death has not been made public. Fish requested patience from subscribers as he navigates the difficult process of completing the episode. He thanked the listeners for their continued support during this transition period, noting that the fallen comrade remains in their hearts.

Gardner Remains Private During Tragedy

Heidi Gardner, the 43-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' alumna and Tintori's late boyfriend's partner, has not yet issued a public statement regarding his death. TMZ reported that Gardner is currently surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. The news outlet noted that the comedian is staying away from the public eye as she processes the loss.

The podcast launch occurred three years prior to Tintori's death, marking a significant period of creative output for the duo. Fish plans to issue a more thought-out statement in the near future to provide additional context to the listeners. The completion of the final episode serves as a tribute to Tintori's legacy in independent filmmaking.