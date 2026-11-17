SNL alum Heidi Gardner mourns the death of filmmaker Ray Tintori, 43. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Heidi Gardner, a celebrated cast member of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, is mourning the tragic loss of her partner, filmmaker Ray Tintori, who died at the age of 43. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has launched an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tintori's death, as confirmed by officials speaking to TMZ on Monday.

The Investigation Into Ray Tintori's Death

Authorities are currently examining the specific events that led to the passing of the prominent director and filmmaker. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner is handling the probe to determine the precise medical and legal details of the case. As of this reporting, no official cause of death has been released to the public, leaving friends and family in a state of uncertain grief. Insiders close to Heidi Gardner have indicated that she is currently navigating this profound loss, receiving emotional support from her closest family members and trusted friends during this difficult period. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Heidi Gardner and the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner to request further official comments or updates regarding the ongoing investigation.

Also read Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend Ray Tintori shared emotional tribute to ‘angel’ SNL star before death at 43

A Celebrated Career in Music and Film

Ray Tintori left an indelible mark on the contemporary artistic landscape through his extensive work in music video direction and film production. He is widely recognized for his collaborations with the indie rock band MGMT, directing iconic music videos such as Kids, Dancing in Babylon, Electric Feel, and Time to Pretend. His portfolio also includes directing videos for other major musical acts, including The Killers' Spaceman, Arcade Fire's Chemistry, and Chairlift's Evident Utensil. Beyond music, Tintori demonstrated his versatility in narrative filmmaking, contributing to short films such as 2019's When I Get Home, 2007's Death to the Tinman, and 2005's Jettison Your Loved Ones. He was affiliated with the renowned filmmaking collective Court 13, which was instrumental in producing the critically acclaimed film Beasts of the Southern Wild. In the year prior to his passing, Tintori worked on the movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet. He described the project on social media as a dream role, noting that he shot black and white 16mm footage for the newsreel sequence and appeared on screen as a cameraman in the Wembley finals scenes.

The Personal Romance With Heidi Gardner

The relationship between Ray Tintori and Heidi Gardner was marked by public expressions of deep affection and artistic admiration. In July 2025, Tintori dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to Gardner's birthday, describing her as prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person he had ever met. The post featured a series of intimate photographs of the couple, including images of them kissing, hugging, and riding horses together. Tintori referred to Gardner as the angel of reality, adding poetic details about their connection. He wrote that his favorite song in the world was her singing softly in his ear, and his favorite color was the gold at the center of her eyes. He recalled the moment they first met, describing how he fell in love instantly when they made eye contact and how he had been falling faster every day since. He also praised her as the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup, stating that he was crushing on her endlessly and that she held his heart perfectly. He concluded his message by saying she was the most genius at making art and that he was her boy forever. The couple had been pictured together in December of 2024 in New York City, and Gardner was previously seen at the Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024, in New York City.

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Gardner's Television Career and Professional History

Heidi Gardner established herself as a prominent figure in television comedy after joining Saturday Night Live in 2017. She remained a cast member for eight seasons, leaving the show in 2025. During her tenure on the NBC comedy stalwart, Gardner became known for her sharp impressions of various celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Mikey Madison. Her comedic talent extended beyond the SNL stage, with appearances in other notable television series. She has been seen in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, Netflix's You, and NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Prior to her relationship with Ray Tintori, Gardner was married to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2024. Her professional journey reflects a consistent trajectory of artistic growth and public engagement in the entertainment industry.

Family Tragedy and Ongoing Support

The passing of Ray Tintori follows another significant family loss for the filmmaker. His mother, Mary Cybulski, died in November 2025 after a battle with Glioblastoma. Mary Cybulski had a long-standing career in the entertainment industry, working as a script supervisor and set photographer. The timing of these two losses has placed a heavy emotional burden on those close to both Ray Tintori and Heidi Gardner. As the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner continues its investigation, the focus remains on providing support to the grieving partners and families affected by these sudden events. The artistic community and fans of Heidi Gardner and Ray Tintori continue to express their condolences and remember the creative contributions Tintori made to music and film.