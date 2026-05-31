U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizes a robust strategy to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons and announces a shift toward more cooperative U.S.-China relations, while investigative reports reveal troubling practices in boarding schools, rising energy costs in West Virginia, and misconduct within ICE.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a press briefing in Singapore during the 23rd Shangri‑La Dialogue to reaffirm America's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapons capability.

He said the United States is pursuing a "great deal" of diplomatic and security measures aimed at ensuring Tehran remains bound by its non‑proliferation obligations. Hegseth highlighted recent joint statements with European allies, the reinforcement of sanctions regimes, and the extension of missile‑defence cooperation as key pillars of a comprehensive strategy that seeks to close any pathway for a nuclear breakout.

He stressed that while diplomacy remains the preferred route, the United States will not hesitate to employ economic pressure or, if necessary, a calibrated use of force to protect regional stability and uphold the non‑proliferation treaty framework. In the same briefing, Hegseth announced a "new chapter" in U.S.-China relations, describing a shift from strategic rivalry toward a more collaborative posture on issues of mutual concern.

He pointed to ongoing dialogues on climate change, pandemic preparedness, and maritime security as evidence that both powers can find common ground despite competition in technology and trade. The secretary called for a "rules‑based" approach that respects each nation's core interests while preventing miscalculations that could lead to conflict in the Indo‑Pacific. By emphasizing transparent communication channels and confidence‑building measures, Hegseth signaled that the United States intends to manage the great‑power relationship with nuance rather than through zero‑sum thinking.

The broader context of Hegseth's remarks includes a series of domestic investigations that have captured international attention. An Associated Press investigation reported that a network of for‑profit boarding schools, previously known for harsh treatment of rebellious teenagers, has increasingly enrolled adopted children, with adoptees making up an estimated 25‑40 percent of the residential‑treatment population. Critics argue that the schools exploit vulnerable youths and operate with insufficient oversight.

Meanwhile, a separate AP report documented a rise in utility costs for West Virginians, where electricity bills have outpaced rent and mortgage payments, undermining the former administration's promise to lower power prices. In another development, at least two dozen current and former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel have faced criminal charges since 2020 for a pattern of physical and sexual abuse, corruption, and other violations of authority.

These domestic issues, juxtaposed with Hegseth's foreign‑policy statements, illustrate the complex landscape the United States is navigating both at home and abroad





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