Hegseth urges Asian leaders to boost military spending against China

The U.S. defense secretary said there is 'rightful alarm' of China's military build up. But he also struck a more moderate tone on U.S.-China relations – and notably sidestepped bringing up Taiwan.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth waits to deliver his speech at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on Saturday. SINGAPORE — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called on allies in Asia to ramp up military spending to counter China's"historic military buildup" but also did not mention Taiwan in his speech on Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key annual regional defense summit in Singapore.

Hegseth's appearance comes just over two weeks after President Donald Trump held a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing that both sides hailed as aHegseth said U.S.-China relations are"better than they've been in many years" but that there is"rightful alarm" about China's military activities in the region and beyond.

"A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power and undermine the equilibrium we all seek to preserve," Hegseth said to a room full of military, defense officials and diplomats. Last year he said China"seeks to be a hegemonic power in Asia" that"hopes to dominate and control too many parts of this vibrant and vital region.

" He also notably struck a more defiant tone in criticizing Beijing's harassment on Taiwan, a self-governing island Beijing claims as its own. People in the region wanted clarity on Taiwan and Iran but" was really light on substance," according to Ankit Panda, senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who was in the audience listening to Hegseth's speech.

When asked by the audience to comment on Taiwan, Hegseth downplayed concerns and said the U.S. had enough weapons in stock. He said future arms sales to Taiwan rests solely with President Trump but that"there has been no change in our status.

" On the Middle East conflict, Hegseth repeated what President Trump had said earlier, that the U.S. would not make a deal unless it is a good one that ensures Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon. Hegseth said the U.S. is ready to resume strikes on Iran if no deal is reached. There were some U.S. strikes last week. And while Hegseth touted better U.S.-China relations, longer term the two countries are still strategic competitors.

Countries in the rest of the region, especially smaller ones in Southeast Asia, feel caught between the two big powers. In a keynote speech at the forum on Friday, Vietnam's President To Lam said one of the biggest risks is"unchecked competition" where"might makes it right.

" "I think the pathway to avoiding conflict between these two countries remains entirely unclear, especially when so much of the secretary's speech leans into themes like lethality, dominance," Panda said. He said Hegseth did not offer a clear vision on how the U.S. expects to arrive at"what he's called a decent peace with China.

" China did not send its defense minister for the second year in a row to the forum. Instead it sent a lower level delegation of military experts and scholars. The defense secretary's speech was"more moderate" on U.S.-China relations compared to his first one at last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, according to Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel of the Chinese air force and senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Zhou, who has attended many of these forums, noted that it was important that Hegseth reiterated what Trump and Xi agreed to at their recent summit: to build a"constructive, strategic partnership.

" "That was the first time, I believe, for the United States to officially recognize the equal strengths of China, as a peer power," Zhou said. Jennifer Pak is NPR's China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades. Before joining NPR in late 2025, Pak spent eight years as the China correspondent for American Public Media's Marketplace based in Shanghai.

She has covered major stories from U.S.-China tensions and the property bubble to the zero-COVID policy. Pak provided a first-hand account of life under a two-month lockdown for 25 million residents in Shanghai. Her stories and illustration of quarantine meals on social media helped her team earn a Gracie and a National Headliner award. Pak arrived in Beijing in 2006.

She was fluent in Cantonese and picked up Mandarin from chatting with Beijing cabbies. Her Mandarin skills got her a seat on the BBC's Beijing team covering the 2008 Summer Olympics and Sichuan earthquake. For six years, she was the BBC's Malaysia correspondent based in Kuala Lumpur filing for TV, radio, and digital platforms. She reported extensively on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Pak returned to China in 2015, this time for the UK Telegraph in Shenzhen, covering the city's rise as the"Silicon Valley of hardware.

" She got her start in radio in Grande Prairie, Alberta where she drove a half-ton pickup truck to blend in – something she has since tried to offset by cycling and taking public transport whenever possible. She speaks English, Cantonese, Mandarin and gets by well in French and Spanish. When traveling, Pak enjoys roaming grocery stores and posts her tasty finds on Instagram. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters.

He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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