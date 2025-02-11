Hegseth to Visit NATO Amid Concerns Over Russia's Ambitions and Trump's Approach to the Alliance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's first visit to NATO since the new Trump administration took office comes as allies seek clarity on the U.S. commitment to collective defense and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a member of the new Trump administration to the alliance. Hegseth's trip comes amid growing concern among U.S. allies that Russia 's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine 's borders, posing a significant threat to European security. Hegseth will participate in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, initially established by former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

This will be the first time the meeting is led by a country other than the United States, with the United Kingdom taking the helm. Hegseth is not expected to announce any new weapons for Ukraine but will focus on listening and understanding the concerns of U.S. allies. He will reiterate President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic solution for the war in Ukraine and emphasize the need for increased European leadership in providing security assistance. Hegseth's visit aims to address key questions surrounding the new Trump administration's approach to NATO and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. European allies are eager to hear how the administration intends to navigate these complex issues. Trump's previous presidency strained relations with European partners due to his threats to withdraw from NATO and his demands for increased military spending. NATO members are seeking assurances that the United States remains committed to collective defense and the core principles of the alliance. Discussions at the NATO defense ministerial will focus on Ukraine's security needs and defense spending. European allies have significantly increased their military budgets since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with 23 nations estimated to have reached or exceeded the target of spending 2% of GDP on defense. However, NATO diplomats believe that a collective spending of 3.5-3.7% of GDP is necessary to effectively implement new defense plans in case of an attack on allied territory. The organization's leaders are expected to agree on updated spending targets at the next NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-26. The outcome of Hegseth's visit will be closely watched by NATO allies and the international community, as it will provide crucial insight into the new Trump administration's vision for transatlantic security





