Hegseth Says US Troops in Ukraine 'Unlikely', But Leaves Door Open for Negotiations

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Friday that the deployment of U.S. troops to Ukraine is unlikely. However, he emphasized that there is no disagreement between him and Vice President JD Vance regarding this matter. During a joint press conference with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Hegseth addressed the possibility of American troops entering Ukraine . Initially, he appeared to dismiss the idea, but then he seemed to leave the door open.

Hegseth further clarified that he would not impose limitations on what the President of the United States might be willing to negotiate with the sovereign leaders of both Russia and Ukraine. Vice President Vance previously warned that the United States would employ sanctions and military action if Putin fails to agree to a peace deal for Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, Vance stated that President Trump's approach to the conflict involves a wide range of options, including economic and military leverage. He emphasized that President Trump aims to facilitate a productive negotiation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance elaborated on his stance in a post on X, stating that President Trump, as a renowned dealmaker, would bring peace to the region by ending the war in Ukraine. He reiterated that American troops should not be placed in harm's way unless it directly advances American interests and security, emphasizing that this war is between Russia and Ukraine. Vance is currently in Germany attending the Munich Security Conference, where he is expected to meet with Zelenskyy. During his opening remarks at the conference, Hegseth stated that instead of NATO membership for Ukraine, security guarantees would be provided by capable European and non-European troops. However, he also seemingly ruled out the possibility of U.S. troops being deployed. 'To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine,' he said. Senator Roger Wicker, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed his bewilderment and concern over Hegseth's remarks in Brussels, stating that it is inappropriate to disclose beforehand what one would agree to and what one would not agree to in a first meeting. He characterized Hegseth's comments as a 'rookie mistake.' President Trump has consistently advocated for ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, asserting that it would not have commenced had he been in the Oval Office. On Wednesday, Trump announced that during a 'lengthy and highly productive' phone call, Putin agreed to 'immediately' commence negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Trump stated that he tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiations, expressing his confidence in their success





