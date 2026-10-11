Hegseth faces eight impeachment articles over Iran war, Yemen, Venezuela operations

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back Tuesday against an impeachment effort by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, who filed eight articles alleging violations of federal law and abuse of authority. A House vote could come by midweek.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back Tuesday against a potential impeachment vote in Congress, accusing lawmakers of trying to turn policy disagreements over President Donald Trump's military policies into impeachable offenses.

The eight articles filed Monday by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , allege the Pentagon chief violated federal law and abused his authority.

Also read Hegseth calls Iran war necessary and waves off 'the noise' of expected impeachment push

"One disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is: policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause," Hegseth said at a Pentagon press conference Tuesday morning.

"The proper remedy for a policy disagreement, it's legislation, it's debate, it's the next presidential election. " The impeachment resolution, introduced Monday by Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, goes beyond objections to the administration's military strategy. It sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a prominent Trump administration figure. Massie said Hegseth's actions amount to "high crimes and misdemeanors" and his leadership at the Pentagon "warrants impeachment.

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Articles Center On War Powers Violations

" Massie's eight articles center on several of the Trump administration's most controversial national security decisions, with three accusing Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution during the conflict with Iran, which is now more than eight months old. The outgoing Kentucky Republican alleges that Hegseth initiated hostilities without congressional authorization, continued military operations after Congress directed their termination, and disregarded statutory deadlines requiring the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Other articles accuse Hegseth of failing to comply with laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, including in connection with a strike on an Iranian school, and conducting unlawful maritime strikes. Additional articles accuse Hegseth of retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. , over a video urging service members to refuse unlawful orders, and unlawfully directing military operations in Yemen and the capture of former Venezuelan leader.

The resolution also includes references to Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela. Massie has rejected the suggestion that the impeachment effort is simply a referendum on Hegseth's job performance or the administration's military policies.

"The question is whether he committed impeachable acts," Massie wrote on X Monday. "And the answer is yes, eight times. " Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley largely agreed that the impeachment effort was on shaky ground, arguing that six of Massie's eight articles should be dismissed outright. "In my view, six of the eight articles should be nonstarters, including the Iranian articles," Turley wrote on X Tuesday.

Legal Scholar Says Articles Are Shaky Ground

Turley acknowledged that Congress has a legitimate constitutional interest in asserting its war powers, but argued that Massie was attempting to use impeachment improperly. During his news conference, Hegseth framed the impeachment effort as an indictment against the nation's service members and their successes while undermining American forces "in real time.

" Hegseth said that Massie's effort "tells our enemies - Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching - the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. " He added: "In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations.

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" The U.S. has been involved in military actions in the Middle East and has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the course of the more than 8-month-old conflict, driving up global oil prices. Trump said that the Iran war "militarily is effectively over" and repeated his often-made claim that Iran "would love to make a deal.

" "There's a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success," Trump told reporters Monday after a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He added that "if we want to litigate" the military actions that the Trump administration has taken, "I'm happy to do it all day long.

Hegseth Releases Defense Video

" Hegseth also released a video on social media last week that argued impeachment would be "all about the politics of personal destruction" and that "won't work with me. You can rest assured of that.

" Afterward, scores of Pentagon political appointees posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, "Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.

" Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's top spokesman, released a statement saying that "despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats," Hegseth is "100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office. " A vote in the House could come by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans - many of whom blamed their election wipeout on the Iran war - but next steps are highly uncertain.

The clash puts the limits of impeachment at the center of a growing fight over Trump's national security agenda, testing whether lawmakers can make a constitutional case for removing Hegseth or are just using impeachment to challenge military and policy decisions they oppose. What constitutes "high crimes and misdemeanors" is not spelled out in the Constitution, leaving it to lawmakers to decide what are impeachable acts.