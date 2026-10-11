Hegseth calls impeachment push over Iran war a policy disagreement as House prepares vote on eight articles

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says a bipartisan impeachment effort led by Rep. Thomas Massie is about policy disagreements, not high crimes, as the House prepares to vote on eight articles.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back Tuesday against an impeachment effort in Congress, accusing lawmakers of trying to turn disagreements over President Donald Trump's military policies into impeachable offenses.

Congress is preparing to vote on eight articles alleging the Pentagon chief violated federal law and abused his authority. One disgruntled congressman wants to shred it over policy disagreements. That's what it is: policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause, Hegseth said at a Pentagon press conference Tuesday morning.

Also read US Rep Thomas Massie Impeaches Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Over Iran War and Election Losses

The proper remedy for a policy disagreement, it's legislation, it's debate, it's the next presidential election, he added. It was his first press briefing from the Pentagon in six months. In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, Hegseth told reporters.

Massie Introduces Impeachment Articles

The briefing came as the U.S. military has kept up intermittent operations against Iran and fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America. The impeachment resolution introduced Monday by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , goes beyond objections to the administration's military strategy.

Advertisement

It alleges that Hegseth violated congressional war powers, authorized unlawful military operations and retaliated against a sitting senator for exercising his constitutional rights. Massie's eight articles center on several of the Trump administration's most controversial national security decisions. Three accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution during the war in Iran, alleging he initiated hostilities without congressional authorization, continued military operations after Congress directed their termination and disregarded statutory deadlines requiring the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Other articles accuse Hegseth of failing to comply with laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, including in connection with a strike on an Iranian school, and conducting unlawful maritime strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats. One article accuses Hegseth of retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. , over a video urging service members to refuse unlawful orders.

Another accuses him of unlawfully directing military operations in Yemen and the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Massie said Hegseth's actions amount to high crimes and misdemeanors and his leadership at the Pentagon warrants impeachment. The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, Massie wrote on X Monday. And the answer is yes, eight times.

He has rejected the suggestion that the impeachment effort is simply a referendum on Hegseth's job performance or the administration's military policies. The resolution largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela. A vote in the House could come by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans, many of whom blamed their election wipeout on the Iran war, but next steps are highly uncertain.

House Vote Could Come Midweek

It sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a prominent Trump administration figure following sweeping losses for Republicans in last week's midterm elections that many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact. The push has drawn support from Democrats and some Republicans, with Democrats rallying behind the GOP lawmaker's impeachment push and signaling more to come in January.

Advertisement

Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley largely agreed that the impeachment effort was on shaky ground, arguing that six of Massie's eight articles should be dismissed outright. In my view, six of the eight articles should be nonstarters, including the Iranian articles, Turley wrote on X Tuesday. Turley acknowledged that Congress has a legitimate constitutional interest in asserting its war powers, but argued that Massie was attempting to use impeachment to settle a longstanding dispute.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the articles so flawed. Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January as well as military operations against Iran that he asserts have obliterated its navy and air force. Iran, however, has been able to keep striking U.S. military bases in the Middle East and has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the more than 8-month-old conflict, driving up global oil prices.

Trump Defends Hegseth And Iran War

Trump told reporters Monday that the Iran war militarily is effectively over and repeated his often-made claim that Iran would love to make a deal. There's a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success, he told reporters Monday after a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island.

He added that if we want to litigate the military actions that the Trump administration has taken, I'm happy to do it all day long. Trump also released a video on social media last week that argued impeachment would be all about the politics of personal destruction and that won't work with me. You can rest assured of that. Afterward, scores of Pentagon political appointees posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, Stand.

Fight. Defend the Republic. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's top spokesman, released a statement saying that despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats, Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office.

Clash Tests Limits Of Impeachment

The clash puts the limits of impeachment at the center of a growing fight over Trump's national security agenda, testing whether lawmakers can make a constitutional case for removing Hegseth or are just using impeachment to challenge military and policy decisions they oppose.