Sentinelsilences Hegseth Entourage After Laughter at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day

A U.S. Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier called for silence and respect after laughter was heard from departing members of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's entourage following a Veterans Day ceremony.

A U.S. Army sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier called for silence and respect Wednesday after laughter was heard from departing members of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's entourage following a Veterans Day ceremony.

President Donald Trump left the memorial around 12:28 p.m. Hegseth and members of his entourage began taking photos and posing on the memorial steps around 12:29 p.m., according to video of the incident. Roughly a minute later, laughter could be heard in the distance as members of the group departed. That prompted the soldier guarding the tomb to issue a sharp reminder to those still gathered.

Also read Pete Hegseth and others reprimanded by guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Hegseth Entourage Poses for Photos

The sentinel said: All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times. Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, and several aides, including chief of staff Ricky Buria, visited the tomb for a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony. It was followed by a ceremony at the nearby Memorial Auditorium. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also attended the event.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, joined by his wife Jennifer Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb. Photos from the event showed Hegseth and the first lady bowing their heads in prayer during the ceremony. After the ceremony, the defense secretary and his team posed for a photo.

As they began walking away, a member of the group audibly laughed, leading the sentinel to call out the reminder. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded to the incident in a statement, emphasizing the department's commitment to honoring fallen service members. Parnell said: The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored and will always honor the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.

Sentinels Maintain 24/7 Vigil

While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The soldiers who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are known as sentinels and belong to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard. According to Arlington National Cemetery, sentinels stand watch at the tomb 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, regardless of weather conditions.

The highly selective assignment requires extensive training, including memorizing cemetery history, mastering ceremonial procedures and maintaining strict standards of military appearance and conduct. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors unidentified American service members who died in military conflicts. It is among the nation's most solemn military memorials. It is not unusual for sentinels to reprimand visitors who interrupt the solemnity expected at the memorial.

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Strict Silence Expected at Memorial

The incident drew attention because of the strict silence expected at the site, which honors deceased American service members from World War I and later conflicts whose remains were never identified. Army Staff Sgt. Chadwick Winget, who belonged to the regiment that guards the tomb, previously spoke about the standards of the posting. The ceremony came as Hegseth marked Veterans Day alongside Trump and other officials.

Hegseth has also demanded 350 billion dollars for the military and fired back at a Democratic impeachment push in recent days.