Joe Kasper, Pete Hegseth's former chief of staff, called on the defense secretary to resign in a Politico interview, criticizing his leadership and saying he has napalmed bridges on Capitol Hill. A Pentagon official dismissed Kasper as a disgruntled former staffer.

Joe Kasper, who served as Pete Hegseth's chief of staff for the first three months of the Trump administration, has called on the defense secretary to resign, saying Hegseth's ability to be effective has been constrained and will soon be lost entirely.

In a lengthy interview with Politico published Monday, Kasper said Hegseth has overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement. Kasper, who departed in April of last year, said Hegseth is not just burned bridges on Capitol Hill but has napalmed them. He predicted Hegseth will be suffocated, and it will not be a slow suffocation but a quick asphyxiation.

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Pentagon Official Dismisses Kasper Claims

He said history will be much crueler to Hegseth than he could be, calling him among the worst defense secretaries ever. A senior Pentagon official responded by calling Kasper a disgruntled former staffer who could barely survive ninety days in the building and is now peddling made up gossip to the media.

The official added that Secretary Hegseth is laser focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure. Kasper also criticized Hegseth's handling of the Iran war as a show, and claimed he realized soon after the secretary's confirmation that Hegseth was all about Pete rather than the institution and the men and women who support it.

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There is quite an emphasis on the showmanship, Kasper said. The virtues of humility and service before self have disappeared, he added, noting he did not see those at the start and sees them ever less so now. Kasper said Hegseth's obsession with so-called warrior ethos was silly.

He also criticized Hegseth's choice to cut top military personnel in the middle of a war, as well as his choice to fire or block the promotion of Black and female military personnel. He said the Army is essentially leaderless because of the former Fox News host's leadership failures.

Kasper Questions Legitimacy of April Firings

While chief of staff, Kasper played a key role in the April ousters of senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg. All three were fired during a leak investigation after denying they had improperly shared sensitive information.

The Post reported at the time that Kasper had ordered an investigation into whether the trio had leaked sensitive information to reporters as part of a turf war, with a source saying Kasper felt threatened that more and more of his portfolio was being given to Selnick and Caldwell. Kasper has now sowed doubt about the axings, saying there is no evidence the men leaked to the media.

He claimed to Politico that he now believes there is no evidence that any of Caldwell, Carroll or Selnick leaked any information to the media. In March of this year, Caldwell was hired as an adviser in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on April 22, 2025, that they were Pentagon employees who leaked against their boss to news agencies in this room.

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It has been clear since day one from this administration that we are not going to tolerate individuals who leaked to the mainstream media, particularly when it comes to sensitive information. Kasper, who worked at the Department of Homeland Security, the Navy, and the Air Force in the first Trump administration, served as a special government employee at the Pentagon after leaving his full-time role, and now works in the private sector.

When Kasper departed the chief of staff role, Hegseth insisted that he had not been fired, telling Fox News at the time that Joe is a great guy, great American. He has done a fantastic job for us at the Defense Department. You make changes over time, and we are grateful for everything Joe has done. Kasper was not as kind in his Politico interview, saying Hegseth is among the worst defense secretaries ever.

Hegseth Faces Impeachment Attempt Amid Criticism

He also criticized Hegseth's handling of an incident where a sentry admonished someone for not showing proper respect and later awarded the sentry, Army Spc. Thomas Iglesias, the Joint Service Commendation Medal the following day, which Kasper criticized as an attempt to trivialize the incident. Hegseth survived an attempt to impeach him earlier this month after Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment.

Hours after the filing, Trump publicly backed Hegseth, saying he intended to keep him as the Pentagon's leader. Hegseth is likely to be the subject of investigations by Democrats once the new Congress convenes in January. Kasper also said that at almost every high-profile position, or every senior leader position, there is a vacancy.

He said these are real inspirational figureheads who were committed to the mission, but publicly they were treated in ways that would have made you think otherwise. He added that Hegseth has been belligerent in his stewardship of an office that will outlive him or any memory of his service. A source told Politico that the political operative is someone who could barely survive ninety days in the building and is now peddling made up gossip to the media.

Kasper left his role soon after the April firings, and Hegseth spoke glowingly of him at the time, contradicting the Pentagon's current attempts to paint him as jilted. Kasper's interview with Politico was published Monday.