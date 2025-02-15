Hegseth on US Troops in Ukraine: 'Reality is Unlikely', Vance Warns of Sanctions and Military Action

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the deployment of US troops to Ukraine is unlikely, while Vice President JD Vance warned of potential sanctions and military action if Putin refuses to agree to a peace deal. Both officials addressed the situation during the Munich Security Conference, with Hegseth proposing alternative security guarantees for Ukraine and Vance emphasizing the importance of negotiations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested on Friday that the deployment of US troops to Ukraine is unlikely, but he emphasized that there is no disagreement with Vice President JD Vance on the matter. During a joint press conference with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Hegseth addressed the possibility of American troops entering Ukraine .

Initially, he seemed to dismiss the idea, but then he left the door slightly open, stating that he would never limit the options available to the President of the United States in negotiations with the sovereign leaders of both Russia and Ukraine.Vance, meanwhile, outlined a firm stance on Thursday in an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal. He indicated that President Trump would employ a wide range of tools, including economic and military leverage, to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Vance stressed the importance of productive negotiations between both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while reiterating that American troops should only be deployed when it directly serves American interests and security.Vance, currently in Germany for the Munich Security Conference where he is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy, emphasized that this war is fundamentally a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Hegseth, at the same conference, proposed alternative security guarantees for Ukraine, supported by capable European and non-European troops, while explicitly ruling out the deployment of US troops within any such guarantee. This stance sparked criticism from Senator Roger Wicker, who labeled Hegseth's comments a 'rookie mistake' for preemptively outlining potential agreements before official negotiations. Trump, who has consistently advocated for ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, claimed in a recent statement that Putin had agreed to immediately engage in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire. He further announced a team of negotiators, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to facilitate the talks





