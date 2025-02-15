Hegseth: Military Generals Who Don't Follow Trump's Orders Will Face Consequences

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News that he is closely monitoring the execution of President Donald Trump's lawful orders within the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News that he is closely monitoring the execution of President Donald Trump 's lawful orders within the military. He stated that he is particularly observant of three- and four-star generals who are eligible for promotions or new positions, noting that certain individuals have already been identified for potential reassignments.

Hegseth clarified that his approach is not about hastily labeling generals as 'woke' and dismissing them. Instead, he aims to assess their willingness to support the president's policies and directives over time. He explained that his focus is on observing how lawful orders are implemented and identifying those who enthusiastically carry them out across the chain of command. Those who hesitate or fail to comply will be noticed, he stressed.Hegseth highlighted that the immediate priority is implementing Trump's executive orders, which encompass a range of policy changes. These include the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the military, the ban on troops with gender dysphoria from serving, and the reinstatement of service members who were discharged or left due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He emphasized that the administration is diligently advancing these orders and closely scrutinizing their execution. Hegseth expressed optimism about the military's response to these new directives, stating that he senses a sense of liberation and clarity among many service members who welcome the new direction. He assured that the administration is committed to ensuring swift and thorough implementation of these orders, not just in the letter of the law but also in the spirit of the law, with the necessary enthusiasm to drive cultural change. He noted that while this is a significant undertaking, his team has already achieved notable progress in a short timeframe. He also mentioned engaging with various issues, including addressing ISIS threats, responding to tragedies, and engaging in diplomatic efforts at the border





