Hegseth Makes First NATO Trip as New U.S. Defense Secretary

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth embarks on his first NATO trip, meeting with allies to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, the future of U.S. military aid, and the Trump administration's approach to the alliance.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made his first trip to NATO as a member of the new Trump administration on Wednesday, meeting with allies amidst heightened concerns about Russia 's war in Ukraine and the future direction of U.S. foreign policy. Hegseth held talks with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

This meeting marked a shift in leadership, as the United Kingdom chaired the forum for the first time, a departure from the previous U.S. chairmanship. While Hegseth wasn't expected to announce new weapons for Ukraine, the meeting focused on coordinating continued military and financial support for the country. Over three years, nearly 50 nations have provided Ukraine with over $126 billion in weapons and military assistance, spearheaded by the United States under the Biden administration. Hegseth's visit comes at a crucial time, as allies are eager to understand how the Trump administration will approach the conflict and its broader implications for global security.The meeting also addressed concerns about a potential hasty peace deal that might not be in Ukraine's best interests. Furthermore, NATO allies are closely watching for signals on the Trump administration's vision for the alliance itself. During his previous term, Trump strained relations with European partners by threatening not to defend any member that didn't meet NATO's military spending guidelines. Allies are hoping for clarity on the new administration's commitment to Article 5, the principle that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, requiring a collective response. The meeting also touched upon Ukraine's security needs and defense spending, with European allies having significantly increased their military budgets since Russia's invasion. While Hegseth stopped short of committing to raising U.S. defense spending to 5% of GDP, he indicated that increasing the current 3.3% level was a priority for the administration. NATO leaders are expected to finalize new spending targets at their next summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24-26.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATO U.S. Defense Department Pete Hegseth Ukraine Russia Military Spending Trump Administration Article 5

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth Makes First NATO Trip Amid Ukraine Support QuestionsU.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to NATO signals the new Trump administration's approach to the alliance and Ukraine's defense needs.

Read more »

US Defense Secretary Hegseth Makes First NATO Trip Amid Ukraine War ConcernsUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, marking the first trip by a member of the new Trump administration. He met with British Defense Secretary John Healey and attended the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, where allies discussed Ukraine's military needs and the ongoing war against Russia.

Read more »

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says 'no more DEI at Department of Defense': 'No exceptions'Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Department of Defense would be following President Trump's orders immediately and end DEI programs.

Read more »

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Declares End of ‘Cultural Awareness Months’ at Department of DefenseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Murkowski to Vote Against Hegseth for Defense Secretary, First GOP ReversalSen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) becomes the first Republican to oppose President Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, citing concerns about his behavior and qualifications. This comes ahead of a crucial test vote in the Senate.

Read more »

Murkowski Becomes First Republican to Oppose Hegseth for Defense SecretarySenator Lisa Murkowski announces her opposition to Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense, citing concerns about his character, leadership, and views on women in combat.

Read more »