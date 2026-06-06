Hegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-day speech in France

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth uses a D-day anniversary speech in France to link immigration by sea to wartime liberation.

At a D-day commemoration in Normandy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth likened recent sea arrivals in Europe to an ‘invasion,’ warning that freedoms won in 1944 remain under threat.

Hegseth’s remarks, delivered at the American cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach, echoed Trump administration broadsides against European migration policies and what it calls censorship of nationalist and far-right movements. The speech came as Vice President JD Vance and other U.S. officials face backlash in Europe for tying violent crimes and demographic change to immigration.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a D-day anniversary speech Saturday that appeared to link immigration by sea to the wartime liberation of Europe, warning that the freedom won by Allied troops could prove temporary if leaders failed to defend it against today’s “invasion. ” Hegseth, speaking at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer overlooking Omaha Beach in northwestern France during commemorations for the 82nd anniversary of the June 6, 1944, landings, said that today, “different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies.

”“When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? ” he added.

“I pray not, and I believe not. ”Hegseth did not use the word “immigration,” but his remarks echoed broader Trump administration criticism of Europe over migration, borders and what U.S. officials have described as censorship of nationalist and far-right voices. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office condemned Vice President JD Vance’s remarks blaming immigration for the killing of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old British student stabbed to death in Southampton, even though both Nowak and his killer were British.

In December, the Trump administration’s national security strategy warned that Europe faced the “prospect of civilizational erasure” and could become “unrecognizable” within 20 years. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way.

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Hegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech in FranceU.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has uses a D-Day anniversary speech in France to link immigration by sea to wartime liberation.

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In France, Hegseth invokes immigration andinvasion in D-Day remarksHegseth's speech echoed broader Trump administration rhetoric over border security and migration in Europe.

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Pete Hegseth warns of 'invasion' of 'dangerous ideologies' in D-Day speechThe defense secretary made the comments Saturday during a ceremony in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings.

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Hegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-Day speech in FranceU.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth linked immigration by sea to wartime liberation.

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