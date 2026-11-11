Hegseth Impeachment Fails 211-204 as Eleven Democrats Miss House Vote

The House vote to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth failed 211 to 204 after eleven Democrats missed it, drawing sharp criticism from panelists.

An effort to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth failed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a vote of 211 to 204, after eleven Democrats did not cast ballots. The articles of impeachment were introduced by Republican Thomas Massie, who lost his reelection bid and will leave Congress in a few months. The absences of California Representative Nancy Pelosi and ten other Democrats drew immediate fury on a televised panel discussion on Wednesday.

Massie introduced the articles to remove Hegseth from his post, and the outcome depended on the attendance of every member. Eleven Democrats, including Pelosi, were not present for the vote. The result was close enough that their absence was widely noticed across the chamber and beyond it.

Also read House Blocks Pete Hegseth Impeachment Bid by Sending Resolution to Committee

Why Eleven Democrats Missed the House Vote

The eleven absent Democrats gave a range of reasons for missing the House impeachment vote on Hegseth. Some cited being stuck in traffic, others pointed to health issues, and others said they had a previously scheduled event. Several of their fellow Democrats were not persuaded by those explanations, according to the panel discussion.

One of the absent Democrats told the media that she and several other Democrats were caught in traffic that afternoon and did not reach the chamber in time. Panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg rejected that explanation and said members should leave early on days when votes are scheduled. The panel also noted that the Democrats had only recently been sworn into office, which made the absences more striking to the moderators.

Advertisement

Panelists Criticize Democrats and Massie Message

Whoopi Goldberg criticized the absent members directly and played video of Thomas Massie complaining about lawmakers who were not in the chamber to vote on his articles of impeachment. Massie described the effort as an act of revenge against President Trump, according to the clip shown on the panel. Goldberg told the absent members that as quickly as voters put them in power, they could be removed from power.

Joy Behar said the traffic excuse really annoyed her. Farah Griffin went further and called the absences shameful, arguing that the members had been at a fundraiser down the street while the vote was taking place. Griffin said this kind of conduct feeds public anger at Washington, which she described as cocktail parties and smoke-filled rooms rather than the actual work of governing.

Sara Haines Calls Absences a Self-Inflicted Wound

Sara Haines said the absences were a self-inflicted wound for the Democrats. She argued that voters had called, turned out at the polls and asked for change, and that one week later members could not show up for work. Haines called the episode a bad look for the party.

The panel also pointed out that seven Republicans missed the same vote, a detail that did not fully soften the criticism aimed at Democrats. The source material notes that the Republican conference voted together to block the Massie articles, though the panel discussion did not provide further details on how that vote was carried out. The failed impeachment effort therefore ended with the Hegseth post unchanged and the attendance dispute remaining the main topic of discussion.