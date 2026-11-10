Hegseth holds first Pentagon briefing since May as House impeachment vote nears

Hegseth said Monday the news conference would address the impeachment push and criticism from Republicans who blame the Iran war for the party’s midterm losses.

FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at an event for Anduril Industries, Inc., at Sparrows Point Shipyard, Oct. 6, 2026, in Sparrows Point, Md.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is giving his first Pentagon news conference in six months on Tuesday, a day after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. ,Hegseth also defended President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran as a “bold move. ” “The choice was don’t act and wish it away or take a bold move, which the president did with Midnight Hammer, which we’ve done with Epic Fury,” Hegseth said.

Also read Hegseth is set for his first Pentagon news conference since May as he faces possible impeachment

Midnight Hammer refers to the strike on Iranian nuclear facilities; Epic Fury is the broader war.

“With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete!!! ” Trump wrote. Iran has continued striking U.S. military bases in the Middle East and disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global oil prices.

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The articles accuse Hegseth of waging the Iran war without congressional authorization and continuing it past War Powers deadlines. They also accuse him of failing to protect civilians, ordering unlawful, retaliating against Sen. Mark Kelly over protected speech, directing Maduro’s capture without legal authority and launching an unauthorized operation in Yemen.in September, accusing him of “engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization.

” House leaders ended the chamber’s session before the measure could come up for a vote. After reading the resolution on the House floor Monday, Massie said the impeachment effort was not about Hegseth’s job performance, but about what he called violations of the law and the Constitution. Massie warned that House Speaker Mike Johnson could delay a vote by moving to table the resolution or refer it to a committee, which he said would kill the impeachment push.

Under House rules, the chamber has two legislative days to take up the resolution. Members could vote on the articles or on a motion to table the measure.

“Impeaching a Cabinet secretary right now, especially the Department of War in the middle of hostilities abroad, would be a terrible, terrible look, a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see that,” Johnson said. “It’s all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn’t work against President Trump and it won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that,” Hegseth said.

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