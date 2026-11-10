Hegseth Defends Vice President Vance as Bipartisan Push to Remove Him Grows

Defense Secretary Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing he will not trade barbs with Vice President Vance while facing a bipartisan effort to remove him from office.

Hegseth, the United States Secretary of Defense, told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday, November 10, that he respects Vice President Vance greatly and would not engage in finger-pointing. Hegseth, 46, is a former Fox News weekend political news host, and he used the briefing to address both his working relationship with the vice president and a bipartisan push to remove him from his post.

The briefing was Hegseth's first at the Pentagon in nearly 190 days. Vance, 42, has been a close participant in the department's work on the conflict, according to Hegseth, who said the vice president has been a critical member of the team in every aspect of the effort.

Also read JD Vance defends Hegseth, says he hasn't committed impeachable crimes

Hegseth Rejects Blame Over the Conflict

Hegseth said he would not assign blame to Vice President Vance over the conflict. He said that many people would look at the conflict and assess it on their own terms, and he framed his comments as a rejection of public finger-pointing within the administration.

Hegseth also said he was grateful for the input the vice president had given him personally and to the Department of Defense. He described Vance as a valued adviser whose contributions had shaped the department's approach.

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Hegseth added that politics was not really his thing, a remark he made while explaining why he preferred to focus on his official duties. He did not elaborate on the specific decisions under review in the briefing.

Competing Views on the Removal Effort

Hegseth said he was focused on the future and on keeping Americans safe as he faced a bipartisan push to remove him from his position. He did not name the lawmakers leading that effort in the portion of the remarks available in the source text.

Hegseth said that going forward, the department would learn all of the lessons from the conflict and apply them. He also said he agreed with President Donald Trump's statement that, if he had to do it all over again, the administration would do it again, adding that the answer was absolutely.

In the source material, the effort to remove Hegseth is described in strongly critical terms. One account characterizes the push as a political spectacle and a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment, and it accuses the cabinet member of violating the U.S. Constitution and other laws during U.S. military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean. These are allegations made by critics, and they have not been adjudicated in the text provided.

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Impact on the Pentagon and What Comes Next

The dispute places the leadership of the Department of Defense under public scrutiny at a time when its operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela and the Caribbean are under debate. Hegseth said the department's immediate priority remains the safety of Americans, while the removal effort continues to draw bipartisan attention.

Hegseth's stated plan is to apply the lessons learned from the conflict to future decisions. The source does not specify a timetable for any formal removal vote, a hearing schedule, or a further briefing, so the next procedural steps remain unconfirmed.

For now, the most concrete developments are Hegseth's public defense of his working relationship with Vice President Vance and his insistence that the Pentagon will keep its focus on national security. Readers should watch for official congressional action and any documented responses from the Department of Defense.