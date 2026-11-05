Pete Hegseth Defies Impeachment Threats Amid Midterm Losses and Iran War Fallout

Pete Hegseth faces impeachment calls and speculation of replacement following Republican midterm defeats linked to the Iran war, while Trump insists on keeping him.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has firmly rejected mounting pressure to resign following historic Republican losses in the midterm elections, asserting his unwavering commitment to the department despite looming impeachment threats. The former Fox News host and Pentagon leader released a defiant video statement on X, positioning himself as a steadfast figure amidst a political firestorm triggered by the conflict in Iran. Hegseth insisted that he will not retreat from his post, declaring that the current period is critical for the stability of the United States government and the Republican Party.

Hegseth faces a dual threat of removal through legislative action and executive dismissal, with anti-Trump Republican Thomas Massie planning to force an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. Simultaneously, incoming Democratic lawmakers, who are set to gain subpoena power in January, are preparing their own efforts to investigate the Secretary of War. While insiders suggest Hegseth could be the primary scapegoat for the electoral defeat that handed Congress to Democrats, President Donald Trump publicly denied plans to fire him during an interview with ABC News.

Also read Trump Reaffirms Support for Pete Hegseth Amid Leadership Criticism

The President stated he has every intention of retaining his defense chief, although he acknowledged receiving frequent calls from advisors questioning the decision. Trump conceded that it would be politically easier to confirm a new Defense Secretary before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. Republican sources further alleged that Trump is encouraging Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn to appoint Hegseth to her vacated Senate seat. This strategic maneuver would allow Trump to confirm a new Pentagon chief before the new Democratic majority takes control of the Senate in January.

President Trump admitted that the American electorate rejected the war in Iran, a military campaign largely orchestrated by Hegseth, which contributed significantly to the party's electoral struggles. Vice President JD Vance explicitly blamed the conflict for the Republican loss in a detailed statement posted to social media on Wednesday morning. Vance analyzed voter turnout and composition data, stating that the data kept telling them that despite polls showing a Democrat blowout, the composition of the electorate was key to the loss.

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The administration conceded that the war drove up gasoline prices and alienated key voter bases. Trump noted that while he would repeat the action due to geopolitical necessities, he understood the political backlash. The operational transparency of the war effort also faced scrutiny, with sources indicating that Trump learned of important Persian Gulf updates only after events occurred. The case against Hegseth is not the Iran war itself, but what the President was told about it, according to one source who described Trump repeatedly learning of important operational updates from the Persian Gulf after the fact.

At the same time, the fight for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination is engaged in full force. Just over a year before the first nominating contests, Republicans are shopping for their first presidential nominee who isn't Trump since 2012. Vance's chances of becoming the nominee appear to have diminished in the blink of an eye following the midterm humiliation. The administration's internal conflicts and public blame games highlight the fragile state of the party as it navigates the aftermath of the election and prepares for future leadership contests.