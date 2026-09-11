Massie Forces House Vote on Hegseth Impeachment Over Iran War

Rep. Thomas Massie introduced a privileged resolution with eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, forcing a House vote by Wednesday over the Iran war and other actions. Some Republicans signal openness to impeachment after midterm losses.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , is forcing a House vote on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth by introducing a privileged resolution on Monday. The mechanism compels House leaders to consider the measure within two legislative days, putting the vote on Wednesday at the latest.

Massie began reading the impeachment resolution on the House floor Monday afternoon. The House is then expected to accept it as a privileged motion. Massie told Fox News Digital last week he would trigger the vote when Congress returned after the midterms if Hegseth did not first resign. The resolution contains eight articles of impeachment.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie Plans to Reintroduce Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Impeachment Articles Target Iran Strikes

Three accuse Hegseth of abusing the powers of the Department of Defense by waging war against Iran without congressional authorization. Massie also alleged Hegseth ignored laws that minimize civilian casualties, citing a strike on an Iranian school earlier this year. Another article points to the Pentagon boat strikes in the Caribbean. One cites U.S. strikes against Yemen.

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One centers on the capture and extradition of now-former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Another focuses on free speech and the Pentagon scrutiny of Sen. Mark Kelly after he joined lawmakers in a video calling on service members to refuse illegal orders. Massie argued Hegseth has demonstrated he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law.

Massie wrote that Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States. Hegseth criticized the effort by Massie, who is leaving Congress after losing his primary earlier this year. In a video posted on X, Hegseth called the impeachment push a shame that won't work.

Hegseth Dismisses Effort As Political Theater

He said a disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has dropped sham articles of impeachment against him, just like they tried against President Trump twice. Hegseth said their policies don't work, so their obsession with political theater disguised as power drives them to try to destroy their opponents. He added it is all about the politics of personal destruction, and it didn't work against President Trump and won't work with him.

Whether other Republicans support the effort remains to be seen. But some GOP members appeared more open to the prospect, and more eager to criticize the defense secretary, after brutal losses for their party in the midterms. Rep. James Comer said on News Nation there are a lot of questions about Hegseth.

Comer said we have no idea what the strategy is moving forward in Iran and no one's happy about Iran. He said he thinks Republican voters are more upset about what's going on in Iran than Democrat voters. GOP Rep. French Hill of Arkansas indicated he is still considering whether to support the effort.

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Hill said on Sunday he wants to hear the debate to see if it merits impeachment versus some other disciplinary action or action by the president if he is not getting the job done in leading the Department of War. Hill said if you don't think he's done a good job conducting his job, that doesn't mean per se that he's committed an impeachable offense. Democrats are widely expected to support the impeachment effort.

GOP Support Remains Uncertain Amid Losses

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on ABC's This Week on Sunday that he is a hard yes on the impeachment effort. But with a narrow GOP majority, Republican votes will be needed. Massie said in a post on X on Monday that he has seen some colleagues say Hegseth has been effective and they agree with the war, so they will vote not to impeach. But Massie said that's not the question.

He said the question is whether Hegseth committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times. Several House Republicans told Fox News Digital on Thursday they believed Hegseth could very well be impeached. Sources said a combination of absences of Republican members who lost their elections and negative sentiment toward Hegseth's conduct could be enough to tip it over the edge. A privileged resolution carries two steps.

Before a vote on the measure itself, leaders can call up a vote to table the bill or refer it to the relevant committee, which in both instances effectively kills it. Hegseth would be the third Cabinet secretary in history to be impeached. Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876 over corruption allegations. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the GOP-controlled House in 2024 over the Biden administration's handling of the southern border.

Belknap was acquitted by the Senate. Mayorkas had his charges dismissed without a trial in the last Democrat-controlled Senate.