Hegseth Calls for Negotiated Settlement in Ukraine, Shifts Focus to European Responsibility

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, on his first trip to NATO as a member of the new Trump administration, advocates for a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia while suggesting that European allies should take the lead in providing security for Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made his first trip to NATO as a member of the new Trump administration, igniting discussions about the future of U.S. involvement in Ukraine 's war against Russia . Hegseth, in a stark departure from previous administration stances, asserted that NATO membership for Ukraine was unrealistic and advocated for a negotiated settlement with Russia . He proposed that this settlement should be underpinned by an international peacekeeping force , excluding U.S.

troops, and lacking Article Five protections in the event of contact with Russian forces. Hegseth delivered these remarks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, attended by approximately 50 countries that have been providing support to Ukraine since the 2022 invasion. His predecessor, former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, had established the forum to coordinate arms and ammunition supplies for Ukraine in 2022. Over nearly three years, these countries have collectively provided over $126 billion in weapons and military assistance. This week's meeting, however, marked a shift as the United Kingdom assumed the chairmanship for the first time, replacing the United States.Hegseth's visit comes amidst growing anxieties among U.S. allies about the effectiveness and sustainability of their support for Ukraine. President Donald Trump, while pledging to end the war quickly, has expressed concerns about the financial burden on American taxpayers. He has suggested that Ukraine should compensate for U.S. support through access to its mineral resources and other assets. Some allies fear that a hasty peace deal might be reached on terms unfavorable to Ukraine. Moreover, Trump's stance appears to be that European nations should assume the primary responsibility for Ukraine's security in the long term. This raises concerns about the future of NATO's collective defense commitment, particularly in light of Trump's past threats to withhold support from allies who don't meet his desired defense spending targets. NATO members are also eagerly awaiting guidance on Trump's vision for the alliance, especially in the context of his previous criticisms regarding member contributions





