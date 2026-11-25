U.S.-made Patriot interceptors are Ukraine’s most effective tool against Russia’s fast-traveling ballistic missiles.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not authorized providing dozens of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, despite critical shortages in equipment needed to defend the war-torn country against persistent Russian ballistic missile assaults.

Zelensky said a deal to provide Kyiv with 48 Patriot air defense missiles had landed on the Pentagon chief's desk, but said Hegseth had not yet signed the document.

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“Unfortunately, Hegseth has not signed it yet, so it depends solely on him," the Ukrainian leader said during a press conference alongside Hungarian leader Péter Magyar on Tuesday. Zelensky said NATO countries bought the U.S.-made Patriot missiles through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative. European members of NATO and other U.S. allies pay for American weapons to be sent to Ukraine under this scheme, rather than the U.S. paying to deliver supplies to Kyiv.

Shortly before Zelensky's remarks, British newspaper the Financial Times reported the Pentagon had not greenlit sending around 60 Patriot interceptors to Kyiv, despite already agreeing to supply the missiles. Several of the Patriot air defense interceptors came from European stockpiles, the newspaper reported. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not authorized providing dozens of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, despite critical shortages in equipment needed to defend the war-torn country against persistent Russian ballistic missile assaults. Zelensky said a deal to provide Kyiv with 48 Patriot air defense missiles had landed on the Pentagon chief's desk, but said Hegseth had not yet signed the document.

“Unfortunately, Hegseth has not signed it yet, so it depends solely on him," the Ukrainian leader said during a press conference alongside Hungarian leader Péter Magyar on Tuesday. Zelensky said NATO countries bought the U.S.-made Patriot missiles through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative.

European members of NATO and other U.S. allies pay for American weapons to be sent to Ukraine under this scheme, rather than the U.S. paying to deliver supplies to Kyiv.reported the Pentagon had not greenlit sending around 60 Patriot interceptors to Kyiv, despite already agreeing to supply the missiles. Several of the Patriot air defense interceptors came from European stockpiles, the newspaper reported.