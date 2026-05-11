Hegseth authorizes 60 patrol cars, Humvees and boats for National Guard in DC

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an Oct. 29 memo allowing National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to use up to 60 marked patrol cars, military tactical vehicles, boats and light towers. The deployment continues despite a lawsuit from the District of Columbia and calls from governors to withdraw troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. , to use dozens of marked police cars, military vehicles and boats as local officials demand an end to the deployment.

Two Pentagon officials confirmed that Hegseth signed an Oct. 29 memo authorizing up to 60 marked patrol cars, Humvees, military tactical vehicles, D.C. National Guard boats and up to 20 light towers and generators. A War Department official said the guidance authorizes the continued use of National Guard personnel and capabilities in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.

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The official said the memo covers up to 60 marked patrol cars, military tactical vehicles, up to 20 light towers and generators, and D.C. National Guard maritime boat assets in support of federal and local law enforcement operations. The memos state that visibility patrols, a mainstay of the Guard mission in Washington, will be expanded and 20 light towers will be employed to enhance force protection in patrol zones.

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Expanded National Guard Patrol Powers

Hegseth signed off on the National Guard using patrol cars and tactical vehicles to support law enforcement operations, though the memos stressed that the patrol cars need to be marked as National Guard and troops need to be in uniform. Two National Guard patrol boats will also be used to provide operational maritime support. The memos forbid troops from conducting high-speed chases. The memos suggest that troops will play a greater role in taking on gangs and drug traffickers.

Hegseth is continuing to provide six analysts to address organized drug distribution within D.C. Troops who are supporting anti-gang and drug operations will now be able to carry rifles in addition to their traditional pistols. Troops will also be able to carry rifles during some operations but not in Metro rail stations. One of the memos grants the U.S. Marshals Service the use of the D.C.

National Guard 260th Special Purpose Brigade, a unit that functioned as a quick reaction force, to help protect key federal leaders and help secure and defend key federal facilities. A Marshals Service request for National Guard helicopters or the use of troops to clean up abandoned tires in specific areas of D.C. was denied in a Nov. 4 memo, however.

Pentagon Confirms Continued Mission

When asked about the memos, the Pentagon confirmed that Hegseth authorized the continued use of National Guard personnel and capabilities in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. The sight of vehicles that look more at home on a battlefield than a city street will harken back to when President Donald Trump first deployed the National Guard in August 2025 for what he called a crime-fighting mission.

Tactical vehicles and troops carrying guns initially were seen at some Washington landmarks. National Guard members have supported law enforcement operations, patrolled neighborhoods, dispersed homeless camps and helped with citywide cleanup efforts.

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A boost in troop presence comes amid increased issues involving Guard members assigned to the city, including the arrest of a Georgia serviceman for pulling a gun on a fellow Guard member, the arrest of a Guard member for carrying an unauthorized firearm, and the shooting of a Guardsman while trying to break up a fight. Hegseth says the maximum number of deployed Guard members would stay at 3,500, lower than a summertime peak of about 5,000 during America 250th anniversary celebrations.

Legal Challenges and Deployment Controversy

The District of Columbia, which sued in September 2025 over the National Guard deployment, has argued that the mobilization is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement. A federal appeals court panel heard arguments Oct. 14 after a lower court sided with the city. Nearly 3,100 Guard members from various states are in Washington, including more than 500 from Georgia, the largest contingent behind the District of Columbia, which had 514 members involved as of Monday. D.C.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto said she is very hopeful and optimistic that partners at the state and congressional level can push back and demand that this unnecessary, harmful and unlawful military presence be removed from the district. Pinto also urged newly elected Democratic governors in Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas to withdraw the combined 628 troops she said their states have deployed to Washington.

She also urged congressional Democrats to increase oversight of federal law enforcement operations in January, including requirements for identifying badges. The Justice Department has said the D.C. City Council has no power to move the National Guard. Hegseth also demanded 350 billion dollars for the military and fired back at a Democratic impeachment push, according to Fox News reporting.