Heel Turn: Danhausen receives praise for Knicks championship, Thekla takes on Stardom, Slammiversary and more

Danhausen's Knicks uncursing, TNA Slammiversary card updates, AEW Forbidden Door matches, and Zaria's NXT title win highlight the week in wrestling.

2026 World Cup Odds: Germany Heavily Favored to Win Group E After 7-1 WinHurricanes legend turned coach Rod Brind'Amour makes history as team wins Stanley Cup over Golden KnightsWorld Cup Buzz: Spain Gives Massive Lamine Yamal Injury Update The Bloodline's tentacles reach 'SmackDown,' Cody Rhodes confronts Sami Zayn as Gunther sets title matchBrooks Koepka withdraws from Canadian Open, casting serious worries ahead of US Open return to ShinnecockINSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Sweden’s 5-1 win vs Tunisia, previews USA-AustraliaChaos ERUPTS in NYC after historic Knicks winINSTANT REACTION 🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw ⚽️ WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse' WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted.fans, it’s reveling in the team snapping a 53-year title drought with a Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

For those who are Knicks fans and pro wrestling fans, it’s praise for Danhausen, whose"uncursing" of the franchise may have led to that very championship.at Madison Square Garden. His face was printed on T-shirts in the WWE Shop. And now, his face could be on a float or a blimp in middle of the Canyon of Heroes when the Knicks celebrate their championship later this week.

Danhausen talks to the media before Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. , on June 8, 2026. Whether you believe it or not, Danhausen’s seance for the Knicks and taking Matt Cardona’s watch as part of the sacrifice to keep the Knicks"uncursed" on"Friday Night SmackDown" proved to work.

Jalen Brunson, a mega WWE fan in his own right, scored 45 points in the clincher on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP. Remember, he tried to"uncurse" the New York Mets too.

However, he explained to Fox News Digital in April that it was morefans and maybe even Brooklyn Nets fans might have to pony up some"human monies" to lift the sports curse that is cast on other franchises in the New York metropolitan area.on the WWE roster or any roster across the world. Respect the curse and let’s hope it doesn’t come for you.

AEW women’s world champion Thekla has set her eyes on Stardom and re-opened the wound that formed following her departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Thekla has admitted that she did get fired from New Japan for attacking director Taro Okada, who is also the president of Stardom. She attacked him again during Slam Fest when Stardom held its showcase inin April.

Last week on"Dynamite," she spit on the Stardom logo ahead of Forbidden Door and called on Stardom to send its best. , Thekla will put the AEW Women’s World Championship against Starlight Kid – the leader of the Neo Genesis stable and former wonder of Stardom champion. It might be Thekla’s biggest opponent of her title reign and if she’s not careful, she could easily lose that belt.

The Triangle of Madness, which includes Julia Hart and Skye Blue, will have to be on their toes as AZM, Mei Seira, Miyu Amasaki and Ema Maishima could also be lurking in the background to support Starlight Kid. Total Nonstop Action Wrestling ’s Slammiversary is inching closer. The event is one of the biggest pay-per-views on the promotion’s calendar and, after last week’s"Impact," the card got a bit clearer. Each championship will be defended at the event.

Fans in Denver nearly got to see Nic Nemeth call his shot and take an opportunity tohis TNA World Championship, following his match with Eric Young. Instead, Nemeth took his cheap shot at the end of the night but already agreed to the match for Slammiversary. Pro wrestling fans are still waiting for bated breath to see who will be in the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship. But here’s what we’ll get so far.

Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary and Allie for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Brian Myers vs. Bear Bronson vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Vincent and Dutch for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. TNA dropped a teaser vignette last week and pro wrestling fans have speculated that it could be the return of Amazing Red.

Amazing Red was a TNA original when the company was founded as a territory under the National Wrestling Alliance. He’s a three-time X Division champion and was a tag team champion with Jerry Lynn. He’s performed in several other promotions since then, while also founding House of Glory.

Amazing Red back in TNA and being include in one of the most innovative matches of this generation would certainly draw eyeballs and add to the intrigue of the match, which already includes X Division champion Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater. A new era began at NXT. Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley to become the new NXT women’s North American champion. It was a long time coming for Zaria who ended her feud with Sol Ruca just a few weeks prior.

Zaria has proved to be a dominant force at NXT and there’s no one, right now, who can step to her. Paxley’s reign ends after 94 days. She is on the poster for NXT Great American Bash, which is set to take place on June 28. Who will stand up to Zaria now?

Will Paxley get her rematch? Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday to find out. The Miz reappeared on"SmackDown" after he was electrocuted by Danhausen’s mystery device. He was only speaking in catchphrases.

Kit Wilson tried to make Danhausen fix The Miz, but he got electrocuted as well. WWE women’s U.S. champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on a livestream with Blake Monroe.

"The Glamour" smashed Stratton’s head into a cake. It may soon be time for Monroe to have a match and her sights appear to be set on Stratton.. Kenny Omega accepted Zack Sabre Jr.’s challenge and the two global phenoms will do batter in San Jose, California, on June 28. Matt Justice went to crazy lengths to try to beat Josh Bishop in a street fight.

But Justice’s wild spot from the balcony went awry and Bishop came out the winner. Lio Rush won the Ring of Honor TV Championship in a three-way match against AR Fox and Action Andretti. Athena retained the Ring of Honor Women's Championship with a win over Syuri. Konosuke Takeshita retained the AEW International Championship with a win over Lee Johnson.

Gabe Kidd made his return to the ring after an injury. He returned at New Japan’s Dominion and declared himself for the G1 Climax. Gabe Kidd enters the ring during New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on Feb. 11, 2026. Shota Umino defeated Andrade and Drilla Moloney to become the new IWGP global heavyweight champion.

Great-O-Khan and Henare defeated Yuto-Ice and Oskar to win the IGWP tag team champions. Yoh defeated Douki to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. MyAEW has been adding new promotions to its streaming service and C4 Wrestling became the latest company to get added to the mix. The National Wrestling Alliance crowned new women’s tag team champions on"Powerrr.

" Kenzie Paige and Kylie Paige def. Marti Belle and Allysin Kay and Clara Carter and Hollyhood Haley J.





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