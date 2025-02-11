Hedge Funds Pile on Record Short ETH Positions, but Carry Trades May Be the Main Driver

Record short positions in Ether (ETH) futures are setting off alarm bells in the crypto market, raising questions about the motivations behind these moves. While some see it as a sign of bearish sentiment towards the second-largest cryptocurrency, a closer look reveals that carry trades are likely the primary culprit. This article delves into the dynamics behind this surge in short interest, exploring the role of carry trades and the potential for outright bearish bets.

Carry trades involve simultaneously shorting futures contracts while buying the corresponding spot asset. In the case of ETH, this means hedge funds are shorting CME ETH futures while simultaneously buying ETH spot ETFs listed in the U.S. This strategy capitalizes on price discrepancies between the two markets. As of the week ended Feb. 4, hedge funds held a net short position of 11,341 contracts in the CME futures, according to data tracked by ZeroHedge and the Kobeissi Letter. This represents a 40% increase in just one week and a staggering 500% surge since November.Thomas Erdösi, head of product at CF Benchmarks, noted that this increase in short interest aligns with a steady inflow of around $480 million into spot ETH ETFs over the past three months. Erdösi suggests that this correlation indicates an uptick in basis trades, where hedge funds are profiting from the price difference between futures and spot markets. While carry trades appear to be the dominant force behind the recent surge in short interest, some analysts believe that a portion of these short futures trades represent outright bearish bets on ETH. The cryptocurrency's lagging performance, particularly against other programmable settlement chains like SOL and the broader altcoin rally, could be fueling these bearish positions. Adding to the bearish sentiment, ETH options on both the CME and offshore giant Deribit show a preference for put options expiring in the near term. Put options give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price at a later date. This indicates a lingering fear of downside price movement in ETH.





