HEDD Audio Unveils Brand-New HEDDphone DX Design
HEDD Audio has unveiled their latest headphone design, the HEDDphone DX, which provides improved audio performance in a lighter refit.
HEDD Audio has unveiled their latest headphone design, the HEDDphone DX, which provides improved audio performance in a lighter refit. HEDD Audio unveiled the HEDDphone DX, a new flagship open-back dynamic headphone priced at $1,200 on its website.
HEDDphone DX uses a 50mm Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm driver built to reach 20Hz with deeper bass and clear vocals. HEDD Audio says the DX keeps refined treble and a wide soundstage while preserving instrumental texture and detail. The 310g HEDDphone DX adds a Capra Audio suspension headband, replaceable parts, a travel case, and warranty support. HEDD Audio dropped a new pair of headphones this month, as they showed off their new HEDDphone DX design.
This is basically a refit of a previous model, as they have changed out to a 50mm Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm driver, providing controlled bass and natural vocals alongside refined treble. The design has also been made lighter with a 310g design,supported with a new suspension headband developed by Capra Audio.
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