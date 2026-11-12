Hector's House Rescues 112 Cats from Distressed Owner in Torquay

Hector's House Cat Rescue in Torquay took in 112 felines after a distressed owner surrendered them. RSPCA and other charities assisted with the massive intake of underweight cats.

A distressed individual surrendered a total of 112 cats to Hector's House Cat Rescue in Torquay, Devon, marking one of the largest single intake events for the local shelter. The unprecedented operation began when an overwhelmed caller arrived at the facility with 76 felines packed into his personal vehicle. The situation escalated further when volunteers discovered that 36 additional cats remained at the individual's property, requiring a second collection.

Mechanism of the Massive Surrender

The initial handover involved 76 cats transported in highly precarious conditions that raised immediate safety concerns for the animals. Twenty to thirty of the felines traveled loose in the footwells or on the dashboard, while others were crammed into crates and stacked atop one another. Volunteers worked methodically to secure each animal, moving them from the car into individual carriers to prevent further injury or stress during the transfer process.

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The shelter had no choice but to accept the animals immediately due to the visible distress of the surrendering owner. He informed the rescue manager that he could no longer care for the pets, stating he simply could not do it anymore. Despite the lack of available space at the facility, the charity prioritized the immediate safety of the cats over logistical constraints, recognizing that leaving them in the car was not an option.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Zara Oldfield, the 58-year-old founder of Hector's House, provided a detailed account of the emotional toll the event took on both the staff and the surrendering individual. She described the person as very upset during the initial interaction, emphasizing that the sheer volume of animals was beyond his capacity to manage. The shelter staff engaged in a long conversation with him, which revealed the existence of the additional 36 cats remaining at his home.

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The individual admitted to not knowing the exact number of remaining cats, leading to a coordinated effort to locate and retrieve them. Oldfield noted that the cats at the bottom of the stacked crates looked particularly unwell, prompting urgent action. The shelter staff created a human chain to efficiently pass the animals from the distant property to the waiting vans, ensuring a smooth and safe transition for all 112 felines.

Real-World Impact and Medical Response

Upon arrival, every cat was photographed and assessed for health issues, with some being taken straight to the vet due to breathing difficulties or poor condition. The shelter was already caring for 60 cats split between foster homes and their center when this massive intake occurred. The sudden surge in population required immediate medical intervention, including health checks and neutering procedures for all new arrivals to ensure long-term welfare and population control.

Although the cats were described as underweight and grubby, Oldfield reported that most are doing remarkably well despite the initial neglect. The sheer volume of animals overwhelmed the shelter's capacity, necessitating immediate assistance from external organizations. The RSPCA was contacted for support, and several of their branches attended to help house the unexpected new arrivals, demonstrating a collaborative approach to crisis management.

Next Steps in Care and Placement

The distribution of the rescued cats highlights the extensive coordination required to handle such a large-scale surrender. The RSPCA took possession of 47 cats, sending them to various branches for care and eventual rehoming. Additionally, Margaret Green Animal Rescue in Tavistock accepted 16 cats, helping to alleviate the burden on Hector's House and ensuring all animals received appropriate attention.

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Five of the cats were eventually returned to the original owner after they had been neutered and microchipped, a standard procedure to ensure responsible pet ownership. As of the latest update, 44 cats remain in the care of Hector's House Cat and Rescue. The organization continues to monitor their health and work towards finding permanent, suitable homes for the remaining animals, underscoring the long-term commitment required for such significant rescue operations.