Hector's House Cat Rescue Takes In 112 Cats From Distressed Owner

Hector's House Cat Rescue in Torquay accepted 112 felines from an overwhelmed owner, with 44 cats remaining in care after emergency distribution to partners.

Volunteers at Hector's House Cat and Rescue in Torquay, Devon, have accepted a massive intake of 112 felines after a distressed owner surrendered them in a state of extreme neglect. The operation began on November 8 when the individual arrived at the shelter with 76 cats crammed into his vehicle, declaring that he simply could not manage the burden any longer.

Mass Intake Details And Transport Conditions

The initial delivery saw 20 to 30 cats traveling loose within the footwells and dashboard areas of the car, while others were dangerously stacked in crates. Zara Oldfield, the 58-year-old founder of Hector's House, described the scene as chaotic, noting that volunteers had to manually secure each animal into carriers one by one to ensure their safety during processing.

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Following the arrival of the first group, the rescue team discovered that the caller had not cleared out his property entirely. A subsequent collection effort brought an additional 36 cats to the facility, raising the total count to 112 stranded animals that required immediate medical attention and housing.

Stakeholder Roles And Resource Strain

Zara Oldfield revealed that the shelter was already operating at capacity, caring for 60 cats split between foster homes and the center. The sudden arrival of 112 new arrivals forced the charity to contact the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) for emergency assistance, as they lacked the physical space to house every animal.

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Oldfield noted that the surrendering individual was visibly upset and did not know the exact number of remaining cats at his home. The rescue manager had to conduct a lengthy discussion with the owner to understand the full extent of the situation before organizing the secondary collection drive.

Emergency Logistics And Medical Response

Due to the property's distance from the parking area, staff formed a human chain to transport the cats safely. Each animal was photographed and assessed upon arrival, with several requiring immediate veterinary care due to breathing difficulties or poor health. The team worked tirelessly to move the animals from the car to the center without further endangering them.

The RSPCA responded by deploying multiple branches to help house the unexpected influx. They transported 47 cats to their various locations, while Margaret Green Animal Rescue in Tavistock accepted 16 additional animals. This collaborative effort was essential to prevent a total collapse of the local rescue infrastructure.

Current Status Of The Recovered Animals

After undergoing health checks and neutering procedures, five of the cats were returned to their original owner. The remaining 44 cats are currently in the care of Hector's House Cat and Rescue. Despite being described as underweight and grubby, founder Zara Oldfield reported that most of the survivors are doing remarkably well.

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The organization continues to monitor the health and recovery of the 44 felines still in their custody. This event highlights the severe strain on local animal welfare resources and the critical need for coordinated responses during large-scale neglect cases.