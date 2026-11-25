A local mayor warns that five new iron gates installed by the Israeli army near Hebron will severely restrict Palestinian movement and farming access, benefiting an illegal settlement.

The Israeli army has installed five new iron gates at key junctions west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a move that local officials warn will severely restrict the freedom of movement for approximately 70,000 Palestinians. Rajoub, the mayor of a local community in the area, confirmed on Tuesday that troops erected these barriers in recent days along a main thoroughfare that serves as a critical lifeline for residents traveling between their villages and the city of Hebron.

Gates Restrict Movement to Hebron and Dura

These structures are positioned along a primary road that connects five distinct communities in the southern West Bank, linking them to the larger urban center of Hebron via the town of Dura. The installation of these gates represents a significant escalation in restrictions for the local population, who already navigate a heavily fortified environment. Residents in this area live within a constrained strip of land that is roughly 10 kilometers long and no more than five kilometers wide, limiting their geographic and economic mobility.

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Settlement Tarusa Benefits From New Barriers

Rajoub stated that the primary purpose of these newly installed iron gates is to facilitate the movement of illegal Israeli settlers from Tarusa, a settlement built on land belonging to Dura. According to the mayor, these settlers have been using the same road for more than a year to access their community. The gates effectively prioritize settler access while creating a bottleneck that impedes Palestinian transit, reinforcing the separation between the two populations and cementing the control of the new settlement over the surrounding infrastructure.

Settlements Hem In Palestinian Communities

The broader context of these new gates is the encirclement of Palestinian villages by various military and civilian structures. Rajoub noted that the villages are already hemmed in by Israel's separation wall to the west, while military barriers, roads, and other illegal settlements border them on the other three sides. This strategic positioning has effectively isolated the Palestinian communities, turning them into enclaves where movement is heavily monitored and restricted by a complex network of checkpoints and physical barriers managed by the occupying forces.

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Farming Livelihoods Threatened By Access Denial

The economic impact on local residents is expected to be severe, particularly for those who have turned to agriculture after being barred from working in Israel three years ago. Hundreds of residents rely on farming within this limited strip of land to sustain themselves. Rajoub warned that the gates will make it significantly harder for farmers to reach their fields and for herders to take their livestock to pasture, potentially destroying livelihoods that have struggled to survive since the loss of employment opportunities in Israel.

Resistance Commission Highlights Widespread Restrictions

Local municipalities have already reached out to Palestinian authorities for assistance in challenging the installation of these gates, including through legal action in Israeli courts. This local dispute reflects a broader pattern of restriction across the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission counted 942 Israeli checkpoints and gates as of September 25. The proliferation of these barriers continues to fragment the territory and limit the daily lives of Palestinians throughout the region.

Protests Met With Military Force in Khirbet Humsa

Tensions have also flared in nearby Khirbet Humsa, where Israeli troops dismantled a protest tent late on Tuesday after declaring the site a military zone and ordering protesters to leave. Residents had established the tent to demonstrate against an illegal settlement outpost that was recently established on their land weeks earlier. Witnesses confirmed that the military intervention was swift, underscoring the government's stance against local resistance to settlement expansion and land confiscation.