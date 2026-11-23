Heavy traffic is expected in and out of Chicago's busy O'Hare International Airport this week, and police are warning drivers of serious consequences if they take part in a popular but illegal O'Hare pickup tactic: waiting on the shoulder.

Stopping or parking on the shoulder of the road surrounding O'Hare Airport is"extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited," according to officials. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 30: Travelers sit in traffic on their way to O’Hare International airport on November 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Federal Aviation Administration is gearing up for the busy Thanksgiving travel time and is ready to get more than 360,000 flights to their destinations. Heavy traffic is expected in and out of Chicago's busy O'Hare International Airport this week, and police are warning drivers of serious consequences if they take part in a popular but illegal O'Hare pickup tactic: waiting on the shoulder.

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A release from the Chicago Department of Aviation and the Illinois State Police said stopping or parking on the shoulder of roadways surrounding the airport is"extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited.

"Those who do so are subject to tickets or citations from ISP and other law enforcement agencies, with potential fines upwards of up to $164. “If you have friends or family flying in for the holidays, remember, it is not only dangerous to stop or park on the shoulder, it is illegal,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release.

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“ISP will issue citations for those found unlawfully stopping on the shoulder and violators face a fine up to $164. ”went into effect, prohibiting drivers from stopping or standing vehicles on the shoulders of highways within a one-half mile radius of the eastern entrance to the airport. The reminder from ISP comes as heavy traffic is expected on roadways approaching and surrounding the O'Hare terminals this week.

Earlier Monday, air travel was briefly snarled after a ground stop was issued at O'Hare due to"staffing,"The CDA encouraged those getting rides to be dropped off at the Kiss 'n' Fly Multimodal facility off-site, and then board a bus to reach their departure terminal as an"alternative to driving through the terminal core.

""Waiting at terminal curbs is prohibited; drivers should approach the curb only when their passengers are ready for pickup," the release said. The CDA also encouraged travelers to take public transit to and from the airport via the CTA Blue Line, Metra North Central Service and Pace Pulse Dempster Line.