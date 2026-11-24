Historic rainfall and monster king tides cause widespread flooding in San Francisco and Southern California, disrupting Thanksgiving travel through Thursday afternoon.

California cities are currently bracing for a dangerous second wave of storm activity that threatens to disrupt major holiday events and travel plans across the state. The National Weather Service has issued critical alerts indicating that significant coastal flooding with inundation levels potentially reaching up to 2.7 feet above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

The combination of intense precipitation and high astronomical tides has created hazardous conditions throughout the Bay Area and Southern California. Parts of San Francisco experienced significant flooding last week following a historic storm that saw nearly three inches of rain, which stalled vehicles and caused manhole covers to erupt with water geysers.

Also read Storms Disrupt Thanksgiving Travel on US Coasts

A key indicator of the severity of this incoming system is the significant chance that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade could be grounded for the first time in 55 years. This unprecedented risk highlights the extreme weather patterns currently affecting the region and the substantial challenges faced by event organizers and local authorities.

The National Weather Service explicitly noted that rising tides will bring water and waves farther up the beach than normal. This phenomenon effectively restricts escape routes from beaches and coastal areas, thereby complicating evacuation plans and daily commuting for thousands of residents in vulnerable zones.

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As more rain and monster king tides are set to hit the region, Thanksgiving travel is expected to be heavily impacted due to numerous road closures and widespread coastal erosion. High tides will result in the flooding of low-lying infrastructure, forcing travelers to seek alternative routes and delay their holiday journeys.

Residents in affected communities have taken immediate defensive actions to protect their properties. People are placing sandbags in front of homes in the Sunset Beach community of Huntington Beach, while workers are reinforcing seawalls in front of homes along the Alamitos Peninsula Beach in Long Beach.

In Mill Valley, a truck was surrounded by tidal floodwaters during the king tide on Monday, November 23, 2026. In Long Beach, a sand berm stands in front of homes along Alamitos Bay as residents prepare for coastal flooding, while children were observed playing on a large sand berm in Seal Beach.

SoCal residents have already dealt with flooding throughout the year in areas such as Long Beach and Newport Beach. Monster waves destroyed parts of Long Beach's community in October, making the current threat feel particularly familiar and exhausting for local populations.

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Knee-deep floodwaters rushed into neighborhoods as huge waves battered the area's coastline. Floodwaters entered homes and businesses with one longtime resident describing the incident as unprecedented in the context of local living experiences.

The flood warning is in effect through Thursday afternoon, leaving local authorities and residents to monitor the situation closely. Other Bay Area cities are also preparing for the incoming storm, requiring continued vigilance from both the National Weather Service and emergency management teams across California.