Heavy Snowstorm to Slam Chicago Area, Schools Close, Travel Disrupted

A major winter storm is set to hit the Chicago area with heavy snowfall, prompting school closures and travel warnings.

A significant winter storm is set to impact the Chicago area, with heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions expected. Dozens of schools across the city and suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, Lemont, Skokie, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Oak Park, Bensenville, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Crete, and Zion, have announced closures or shifts to e-learning. Some government buildings and attractions, such as Palatine Township Hall, have also announced closures due to the weather.

The Children's Museum in DuPage will close early.The snow is expected to begin around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Chicago's western counties, intensifying throughout the morning. By 9 a.m., a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, lasting until 3 a.m. Thursday. Meteorologists predict a four-to-six hour period of heavy, steady snowfall, with up to an inch per hour possible during the afternoon. The heaviest snow is anticipated to hit northern Lake County, just south of Waukegan and extending into Milwaukee, with potential accumulations of six inches or more. South of Interstate 80, a mix of snow, wintry precipitation, and freezing rain is possible, with two to four inches of snow accumulation. A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Wisconsin, including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, with five to nine inches of snow anticipated. This storm marks the first significant snowfall of the season and is expected to cause significant disruptions to travel. Motorists are advised to plan for extended travel times and exercise caution while driving. Following a dry period Thursday into Friday morning, another round of snow is expected Friday afternoon and evening, continuing through Saturday morning





