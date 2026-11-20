Heavy snowfall led to power outages affecting thousands in the Anchorage area, with a downed tree hitting a power line near Lake Otis and Dowling being the primary cause.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Heavy snowfall Thursday has led to a sizeable power outage affecting thousands in the Anchorage area. Just over 8,000 customers with Chugach Electric were without power around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the company’s outage map .

As of 10 p.m., numbers had dwindled to around 100 customers without electricity. The outage centered primarily around the Dowling and Lake Otis neighborhoods. Julie Hasquet, a Chugach Electric spokesperson, told Alaska’s News Source that a downed tree hit a power line near Lake Otis and Dowling, creating the outage. Hasquet said traffic lights are most likely affected and officials don’t yet have a timeline for when power is expected to be restored.

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Additional power outages may be possible throughout the night, Hasquet said. Four to eight inches of snow had fallen around Anchorage and Eagle River as of Thursday evening. This is a developing story and has been updated since first publishing. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com