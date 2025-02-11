Heavy Snow to Blanket Colorado, Bringing Slippery Roads and Arctic Temperatures

A potent winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to Colorado, impacting both mountainous regions and the Denver metropolitan area. The storm will trigger a winter storm warning and bring potential disruptions to travel and daily activities.

A winter snow storm is set to hit Colorado , bringing heavy snowfall to the mountains and foothills, and impacting the Denver metropolitan area. The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation in downtown Denver and the Denver International Airport between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Other areas, including Arvada, Aurora, Broomfield, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Northglenn, and Parker, can expect 2 to 6 inches.

The foothills, encompassing areas like Golden, Evergreen, and Conifer, are forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches. Higher elevations in the Elk Mountains, including Chair Mountain, could witness 4 to 10 inches. Southern Colorado's San Juan Mountains, including Cumbres Pass, La Manga Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass, may see 2 to 13 inches. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, such as Culebra Peak and Cordova Pass, could accumulate 1 to 11 inches. Popular ski areas like Vail, Loveland, Winter Park, Copper Mountain, and Keystone anticipate 2 to 7 inches of fresh snow by Wednesday night.A winter storm warning is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning for a large portion of northern and central Colorado, including Larimer, Weld, Jefferson, Broomfield, Douglas, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, Morgan, Lincoln, Logan, Washington, Sedgwick, and Phillips counties. The NWS advises to prepare for slippery road conditions and potential disruptions to Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Temperatures in Denver are expected to plummet into the single digits overnight, with windchill making it feel as cold as 10 degrees below zero. Temperatures in the Eastern Plains and Foothills will also drop near zero Tuesday night, with windchill making it feel as cold as minus 15, leading to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. These areas will see temperatures in the teens Wednesday with below-zero lows overnight into Thursday.The prolonged arctic cold might extend through Friday morning, while Thursday afternoon offers a slight chance of a break.





