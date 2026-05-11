Flash Flood Emergencies in Georgia and Tennessee After 8 Inches of Rain

Torrential rain caused flash flooding in Fannin County, Georgia, and Polk County, Tennessee, prompting water rescues, evacuations, and a state of emergency in McCaysville. More than 30 rescues were conducted as floodwaters inundated homes and a propane tank fire broke out.

Torrential rain triggered Flash Flood Emergencies across Polk County, Tennessee, and Fannin County, Georgia, along the state line early Thursday after storms fired along the southern end of a massive cross-country storm.

The system will move into the East Coast through the day. In McCaysville, Georgia, police asked people in some neighborhoods to evacuate immediately just before 3 a.m. local time. County officials said swiftwater rescues were underway amid widespread flooding with water into multiple homes. The City of McCaysville declared a state of emergency just after 5 a.m. The flooding caused a propane tank to catch fire in a local business in McCaysville, Georgia.

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Ocoee River Surges Into Major Flood Stage

The Ocoee River surged into major flood stage after between 5 and 8 inches of rain fell across much of the region over just 12 hours. The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that thunderstorms had dropped 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain in McCaysville, causing life-threatening flash flooding. The small town is just across the Toccoa River from Copperhill, Tennessee, and is home to about 1,000 residents.

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McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley told local news outlets that more than 30 rescues were conducted overnight. He said the water was over the roofs of some homes and rescue boats were having trouble navigating the rushing water. The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said swift water rescue teams evacuated residents but numerous people remained stranded, including some in areas where emergency crews could not access due to dangerous conditions.

It did not specify how many people were affected or whether there were any injuries. Georgia State Patrol helicopters are on standby to assist with evacuations, the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said. Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division Game Wardens assist local first responders with search and rescue efforts following widespread flooding in Fannin and Murray counties, Georgia.

Cities Close As Floodwaters Remain Dangerous

The City of Copperhill, Tennessee, said early Thursday that the city is closed and warned people to stay away from downtown or any areas along the river. Polk County, Tennessee, announced all schools would be closed Thursday. The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said on social media: Please do not let the rain stopping give you a false sense of security. Floodwaters remain extremely dangerous, and conditions can continue to worsen even after the rain has stopped.

The cross-country storm is set to soak the I-95 corridor through Thursday. Showers and storms will rumble into the East Coast through the day on Thursday, bringing an end to a more than two-week stretch of dry, sunny weather across parts of the Northeast. More than an inch of rain is possible across much of the Interstate 95 corridor, with localized amounts approaching 2 to 3 inches along the coast from Virginia to southeast New England.

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The rain will continue through Friday and is expected to taper off through the day from south to north. On Friday, a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk covers parts of Suffolk County on New York's Long Island and parts of eastern Connecticut and southeast Massachusetts. A Level 2 threat includes Newport and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as parts of southeastern Massachusetts. Much of the Northeast has seen its longest dry streak of the year.

Northeast Drought Broken By Heavy Rainfall

New York City, Philadelphia and Boston have all gone over 2 weeks without measurable rain, with drought conditions ongoing across New England, particularly Maine. The rain could help ease dry conditions, although downpours may cause minor flooding. Severe storms raced across the South Tuesday, prompting Tornado Warnings across northern Louisiana. FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic captured footage of a tornado that touched down in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, late Tuesday morning.

Roads remain closed due to residual flooding and damage left behind by historic floods. Police in Flagstaff, Arizona, said they are investigating a second death as potentially being weather-related after finding a body in a stormwater drainage area on Monday.