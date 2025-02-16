Heavy Rains and Flooding Bring Devastation to the Southeast U.S.

The Southeast U.S. is grappling with catastrophic flooding and heavy rains, causing widespread damage and fatalities. Severe weather events across the region have triggered flash floods, mudslides, and dangerous road conditions. Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Arkansas are among the states hardest hit, with authorities issuing emergency declarations and warnings.

Heavy rains and dangerous flooding struck the Southeast U.S. as much of the East endured a renewed round of harsh, soggy weather Saturday. A 73-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in Clay County, Kentucky , CBS News affiliate WKYT-TV reported. Clay County Emergency Management Deputy Director Revelle Berry confirmed the fatality but did not provide additional details.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said there was an investigation into a death and a rescue operation underway in Hart County, WNKY-TV reported. The station reported a juvenile died and a second victim was missing in flooding Saturday evening. The Fish and Wildlife Department and the Hart County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information from The Associated Press. Water submerged cars and buildings in Kentucky and mudslides blocked roads in Virginia. Both of the states were under flood warnings, along with Tennessee and Arkansas. The National Weather Service warned residents to stay off the roads. Forecasters also predicted weekend snowstorms in the Northeast and the threat of tornadoes for the Mississippi Valley. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the state last week, injuring two people and damaging at least 53 homes and 6 businesses. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a state of emergency in 10 southern counties Saturday night due to heavy rains and flooding, allowing the state to use its resources to help local authorities. Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Arkansas were under flood warnings, and residents were warned by the National Weather Service to stay off the roads. Parts of western Kentucky faced up to 8 inches of rain.Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear preemptively declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where flash flooding was expected into Sunday. Flash flooding hit some roads in Bowling Green and parts of western Kentucky could face up to 8 inches of rain.'We want to specifically put assets in places that flood and have flooded in the past,' Beshear said on social media. Beshear later used social media to update residents on areas in danger of flooding, including Jackson County, and said Kentucky State Police officers were performing wellness checks while shelters were opening in Pike County and Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg. Beshear said in a post late Saturday that he had written to the White House requesting an emergency disaster declaration and federal funds for impacted areas. The Kentucky River Medical Center in the city of Jackson said closed its emergency department and transferred all patients to two other hospitals in the region. The hospital said it would re-evaluate conditions Sunday morning to determine when it can safely reopen. The north fork of the Kentucky River was forecast to crest nearly 14 feet above flood stage that afternoon, the weather service said. Photos posted by authorities and users on social media showed cars and buildings underwater in Warren County, Kentucky, and in Buchanan County, Virginia, where the sheriff's office said multiple roads were blocked by mudslides.The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management in Kentucky said authorities performed several rescues from stalled-out vehicles in floodwaters.'Stay home if you can,' the office said on Facebook. Flash flooding was possible in the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys, the weather service said. In Tennessee, flash flood warnings were issued for much of the middle of the state through the evening.The National Weather Service called the expected rain a 'major, potentially historic, flash flood event.' Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected to blanket much of New England and then transition to sleet, making travel nearly impossible. The heaviest accumulations — possibly a foot or more — were expected in upstate New York and portions of northern New England.'Ice accumulations up to a quarter inch are forecast for some areas, making driving conditions dangerous. Heavy icing in some locations may result in downed trees and power outages,' the weather service warned. In northern New York, heavy mixed precipitation was expected throughout the weekend. CBS News New York meteorologist Craig Allen said New York City's northwest suburbs could see 3 to 7 inches of snow followed by freezing rain. 'Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible, the NWS said.Snow and arctic temperatures swept much of the Midwest and Upper Plains, covering roads in eastern Nebraska, northern Iowa and much of Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of those states and Michigan, with up to 4 inches of snow predicted throughout Iowa, southern Wisconsin and most of Michigan by Sunday evening.Frigid polar vortexMeteorologists warn that the U.S





