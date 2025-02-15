Heavy Rainfall Triggers Evacuations and Flooding in California

Heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river has caused widespread flooding and prompted evacuations in Southern California, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

Heavy rainfall brought by an atmospheric river has prompted evacuations in Southern California , raising concerns about debris flows in wildfire-scarred areas. The Bay Area has also been impacted by the storm, experiencing widespread rainfall and flood advisories. Meteorologists attribute the heavy precipitation to a potent low-pressure system that moved through the region, transporting a significant amount of moisture.

The storm system, originating near the California-Oregon border, delivered widespread rain across Northern and Central California, leading to accumulated rainfall totals exceeding normal levels in some areas. Areas like Santa Rosa have seen more than 160% of their usual rainfall for this period, while San Jose has received about 65% of its typical rainfall. \The persistent rainfall has resulted in various flood-related incidents across the Bay Area. Flood warnings and advisories were issued for multiple locations, including the Santa Cruz mountains and the San Fernando Valley. Silva’s Crossing in Gilroy was shut down due to flooding, and other areas witnessed road closures and traffic disruptions. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area until Saturday evening. High wind warnings were also in effect along the coast of the North Bay and Peninsula, with wind advisories issued for inland areas. These strong winds further aggravated the situation, contributing to downed trees and power outages. \The ongoing storm has raised concerns about potential debris flows in areas vulnerable due to past wildfires. Authorities in Southern California have issued evacuation orders for residents in those high-risk zones. The combination of heavy rainfall and steep slopes in fire-burned landscapes increases the likelihood of landslides and mudslides, posing a significant danger to life and property. As the storm continues to move through the region, residents are urged to remain vigilant, heed warnings from officials, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety





