Heavy Rainfall in California Triggers Mudslides and Evacuations

California experienced intense rainfall on Thursday, causing widespread mudslides, flooding, and prompting evacuations in several areas. A Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle was swept off the road by a debris flow in Malibu, thankfully with the firefighter inside escaping with minor injuries.

Torrential rainfall lashed California on Thursday, triggering mudslides, flooding, and prompting evacuations as authorities scrambled to respond. A fierce debris flow along Big Rock Road in Malibu swept a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle off the road and into the ocean. Miraculously, the firefighter inside managed to escape with minor injuries. The storm intensified earlier in the evening, unleashing a line of severe thunderstorms from Pasadena to Malibu .

Wind gusts reached up to 70 mph, and a possible tornado touched down near a mobile home park in Oxnard, causing some damage.Mudslides were reported in the burn scar of the Palisades Fire, including a significant one on Pacific Coast Highway at Los Flores Canyon Road in Malibu. Videos captured by ABC-owned KABC showed bulldozers battling to clear roads of thick mud and firefighters wading through waist-high water and debris. The Los Angeles area, particularly the mountains and hills, was forecast to receive over six inches of rain.LA Mayor Karen Bass announced that the city had taken proactive measures to mitigate the storm's impact, including clearing catch basins of fire debris, providing over 6,500 sandbags to residents, setting up over 7,500 feet of concrete barriers, and establishing systems to capture polluted runoff. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, under Sheriff Robert Luna, deployed deputies to assist residents with sandbags and disseminated safety tips regarding mud and debris. They also proactively notified individuals living in flood-prone areas, urging them to relocate. Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of fire burn zones, including those affected by the Palisades Fire, and a full evacuation order was in place for parts of Sierra Madre impacted by the Eaton Fire. All Malibu schools were closed on Thursday and potentially Friday due to the storm





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Mudslides Flooding Evacuations Malibu Los Angeles Storm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood Warnings, Evacuations in Bay AreaThe Bay Area experienced heavy rainfall from an atmospheric river on Thursday, leading to flood warnings and evacuations in Santa Cruz County. Several other Bay Area counties were also issued flood warnings.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Flood RiskA major storm is expected to bring widespread rain and potential flooding to Southern California, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires. The heavy downpours could trigger debris flows and landslides, prompting warnings and urging residents to take precautions.

Read more »

Southern California Battened Down for Heavy Rainfall, Flooding ConcernsAn atmospheric river is set to bring torrential rain to Southern California on Thursday, prompting fears of widespread flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires. Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings, urging residents to prepare for the storm's impact.

Read more »

California Reservoirs Release Water to Mitigate Flood Risk Amidst Heavy RainfallRecent storms have significantly replenished California's water supply, prompting the release of millions of gallons of water from Shasta and Oroville reservoirs to create space for incoming precipitation and reduce flood risk. This follows an unusually dry January and comes as welcome relief after years of drought.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Potential FloodingAn atmospheric river is set to bring the heaviest rainfall of the season to Southern California, raising concerns about flooding and mudslides. Authorities are urging residents to prepare and stay informed.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Life-Threatening Debris Flows Amid Heavy RainfallA potent storm system has brought heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding, mudslides, and strong winds to Southern California. The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert, warning residents of a high risk of life-threatening debris flows in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

Read more »