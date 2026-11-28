Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms.

Waves crash against Virginia Beach Fishing Pier on Thanksgiving Day in Virginia Beach, Va. , Thursday. Storms caused travel chaos, including downed trees and power lines across multiple states.

NEW YORK — Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms. The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. Elsewhere, wet snow was falling Friday as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain was moving across northern New England.

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Cold rain was over the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes. Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming. Conditions are expected to improve in the entire eastern U.S. on Friday,"but this huge system will take some time to weaken," the National Weather Service said on its website.